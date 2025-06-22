Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / EPFO adds 1.91 mn in April; youth, rejoiners, women boost numbers

EPFO adds 1.91 mn in April; youth, rejoiners, women boost numbers

Net additions under EPFO rose by 1.17 per cent in April 2025 over a year ago, driven by new youth subscribers, rejoining members and growing female participation

State-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that the top five states/union territories (UTs) accounted for approximately 60.10 per cent of the net payroll additions.

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Retirement fund body Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced a net addition of 1.91 million members during April 2025, marking a 1.17 per cent increase over the previous year’s data for the same month, according to the latest payroll data released on Sunday.

New subscribers

In April 2025, the EPFO added approximately 849,000 new subscribers, registering a 12.49 per cent rise compared to March 2025. “This increase in new subscribers can be attributed to growing employment opportunities,” the Ministry of Labour and Employment said in a press release.

Age group 18–25 leads payroll addition

The EPFO enrolled 489,000 new subscribers aged 18 to 25, accounting for a notable 57.67 per cent of the total new additions during the month. “New subscribers in the 18–25 age group added in the month show an increase of 10.05 per cent compared to the previous month of March 2025,” the government said.
 
 
Moreover, the net payroll addition for the 18–25 age group in April 2025 stood at approximately 758,000, showing a 13.60 per cent increase compared to March 2025. “This is in consonance with the earlier trend which indicates that most individuals joining the organised workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers,” the retirement fund body added. 

State contribution

State-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that the top five states and union territories (UTs) accounted for approximately 60.10 per cent of the net payroll additions, contributing a combined total of around 1.15 million during April 2025.
 
Of all the states, Maharashtra led by contributing 21.12 per cent of the net payroll during the month. “The states and UTs of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana individually added more than 5 per cent of the total net payroll during the month,” EPFO added. 

Industry trends

Of the total net payroll addition in April 2025, around 43.69 per cent came from expert services, of which manpower suppliers constituted around 50 per cent.

Growth in female membership

Approximately 245,000 new female subscribers joined the EPFO in April 2025, marking a 17.63 per cent increase over March 2025. Further, the net female payroll addition in April 2025 was around 395,000, registering a month-on-month increase of 35.24 per cent compared to March 2025.

Rejoined members

Around 1.57 million members who had previously exited rejoined the EPFO in April 2025, reflecting a 19.19 per cent rise compared to March 2025. “It also shows an 8.56 per cent year-on-year growth compared to April 2024,” the government added.
 
These are members who changed jobs and rejoined companies covered by the EPFO, choosing to transfer their accumulations rather than opting for final settlement.
 

Topics : EPFO payroll count EPFO Payroll data economy

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

