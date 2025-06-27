Friday, June 27, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / ESIC approves one-time amnesty scheme to cut litigation, boost ESI

ESIC approves one-time amnesty scheme to cut litigation, boost ESI

The one-time amnesty scheme and re-launch of SPREE aim to reduce litigation, promote compliance and expand ESI coverage among unregistered employers and workers

The renewed SPREE will be open from July 1 to December 31, 2025, offering a one-time opportunity for unregistered employers and left-out workers | Representative Picture

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

In a bid to reduce litigation and promote compliance under the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Act, 1948, the ESI Corporation (ESIC) on Friday approved a one-time amnesty scheme—applicable from October 1, 2025.
 
“The scheme aims to reduce the number of litigations by providing a mechanism for the resolution of disputes outside the court, offering employers an opportunity to come forward for a mutual settlement to promote ease of doing business, and earn the goodwill of all stakeholders,” the labour ministry said in a statement after the meeting of the apex decision-making body of the social security organisation.
 
The scheme will remain applicable until September 30, 2026.
   
Under the scheme, regional directors have been empowered to withdraw cases where contributions and interest have been paid, and also to withdraw cases filed against insured persons over five years ago where no notices were issued. For the first time, disputes involving damages and interest related to coverage are also included.
 
In addition, the ESIC has approved the re-launch of SPREE (Scheme to Promote Registration of Employers/Employees) with the objective of expanding ESI coverage across the country. Introduced in 2016, the scheme successfully facilitated the registration of over 88,000 employers and 10.2 million employees. 

The renewed SPREE will be open from July 1 to December 31, 2025, offering a one-time opportunity for unregistered employers and left-out workers—including contractual and temporary staff—to enrol under the ESI Act. Employers registering during this period will be treated as covered from the date of registration or as declared by them, while newly registered employees will be covered from their respective dates of registration.
 
“By focusing on voluntary compliance rather than penalisation, the scheme will seek to ease the litigation burden, encourage formal registration, and foster improved engagement and goodwill among stakeholders,” the labour ministry statement said.
 

Topics : ESIC Labour Ministry social security

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

