ESIC patients to avail medical care in Ayushman Bharat empanelled hospitals

Nearly 40 million insured people (IPs) under the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) are soon set to receive the benefit of availing medical care in over 30,000 hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya told reporters here.
The move will also benefit family members of the IPs, which is estimated at nearly 150 million beneficiaries. ESIC beneficiaries will gain access to secondary and tertiary medical care services under this initiative.
“Government is integrating the ESIC scheme meant for the organised workers with the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) to offer comprehensive, cashless medical care to over 144 million beneficiaries and also expedite the implementation of the ESIC scheme in new areas,” he said.
The minister further added that for ESIC beneficiaries availing medical care under AB-PMJAY, there will not be any cap on expenditure. Under AB-PMJAY, there is a cap of Rs 5 lakh per family per year.
Besides, the minister also said that 15 new districts in Uttar Pradesh are being notified under the ESI scheme, thus taking the total number of notified districts to 689 out of 778 districts in the country. These districts are Ambedkar Nagar, Auraiya, Bahraich, Gonda, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Kannauj, Maharajganj, Mahoba, Pilibhit, Shamli, Siddharthnagar, Pratapgarh, Kasganj and Shravasti.
The ESIC scheme is a multi-dimensional social security scheme tailored to provide socio-economic protection to the employees in the organised sector against the events of sickness, maternity, disablement and death due to employment injury, and to provide medical care to the insured employees and their families.
The scheme provides sickness benefit, disability benefit, dependants’ benefit, maternity benefit and medical benefit. Besides, other benefits being provided to beneficiaries are unemployment allowance (RGSKY), confinement expenses, funeral expenses, vocational rehabilitation, skill upgradation training, among others.