Friday, June 27, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Northeast can be national model for sustainable mining: G Kishan Reddy

Northeast can be national model for sustainable mining: G Kishan Reddy

At a conclave in Guwahati, G Kishan Reddy said the Northeast can lead India's sustainable mining drive as Centre backs real-time enforcement and resource mapping

G Kishan Reddy with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at 2nd North East Mining Ministers’ Conclave in Guwahati. | (Photo: X @kishanreddybjp)

Saket Kumar
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With its rich biodiversity and deep-rooted community traditions, the Northeast region has the potential to set a “national benchmark for sustainable and inclusive mining,” Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy has said.
 
Speaking at the 2nd North East Geology and Mining Ministers’ Conclave held in Guwahati on Friday, Reddy said lawful and sustainable mining practices are vital to protect the sensitive ecology of the Northeast region. “The Central government will provide complete support and technological expertise to enhance real-time monitoring and enforcement at the ground level,” he added.
 
The two-day conclave, organised by the Ministries of Coal and Mines and the Assam government, is aimed at stepping up mineral and coal exploration in the Northeast states, with an eye on boosting industrial growth, energy security and regional development.
   
The Union minister released several documents, including Geological Potential on North East and Mining in India’s North East, Book on Coal Resources and Exploration in North East Region, and a brochure on commercial coal mining in the North Eastern Region (NER). “These publications showcase the potential of mineral resources in the NER and the roadmap for their strategic exploration and sustainable development,” said Reddy.
 
Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma released eight thematic District Resource Maps pertaining to the NER, prepared by the Geological Survey of India, which provide insights on mineral deposits and further exploration activities in the region.

Also Read

coal mines

Coal Ministry opens bids for 12th round of commercial coal block auction

Premiumcoal mines

Coal ministry to auction 25 commercial mines in FY26 to boost output

Coal

India's coal production increases 3.63% to 81.57 MT in April

steel, steel industry

Strong raw material strategy vital for growth, says Coal Minister Reddy

Premiumcoal mines

Comfortable coal stocks even after monsoon, says Union coal secretary

 
The conclave comes at a time when mineral auctions are gaining pace across India. In FY25, 283 mineral blocks were put up for auction, with 161 awarded so far. The cumulative total now stands at 515 auctioned blocks, including five from Assam and four from Arunachal Pradesh, said the Ministry of Mines in a statement on Thursday. 
 
Reddy emphasised the role of the National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM) and offshore mining in critical mineral exploration. These reforms are already bringing “great results” across the mining regions of India, including the Northeast, he said.
 
“With over 1.78 billion tonnes of coal spread across the 20 coalfields, along with lignite, limestone, natural gas and base metal reserves, the Northeast holds huge strategic economic importance in this region,” he added.
 
The minister emphasised employment and revenue generation opportunities that the mineral blocks would create. “For the first time, four critical mineral blocks in Arunachal Pradesh and five major mineral blocks in Assam have been auctioned successfully,” he said. Their operationalisation is expected to generate substantial employment opportunities and revenue for the state governments in the region, he added.
 
He announced the Mines Ministry will sanction a token amount of Rs 10 crore to each Northeastern state to encourage employment.
 
The Coal Minister highlighted the government’s infrastructure push with the Highways, Internet, Railways and Airport (HIRA) model of development in the Northeast, saying the region is fast emerging as a centre of economic growth and a vital link to Southeast Asian markets.
 
The government has built 11,000 kilometres of highways, hundreds of mobile towers, extensive new railway lines, doubled the number of airports, developed waterways on the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers, and established a 1,600-kilometre-long Northeast gas grid to ensure reliable energy supply for industries, he said.
 
“With these reforms, the region is emerging as a centre of growth, and fundamental to India’s Act East policy,” he added.
 
Reddy also noted that India’s trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) currently stands at approximately $125 billion and is projected to exceed $200 billion in the coming years.
 
“This positions the Northeast as a strategic trade bridge and a gateway to ASEAN markets,” he said.

More From This Section

Premiuminformation technology, IT Sector, IT Service

Changing skill demands: Era of big bench strength at IT firms may be over

Servers, internet, cables, data storage

Emerging cities, edge centres to boost data storage infra: NES Data

Rare earth minerals

Govt, industry working to address rare earth magnet issues: Meity official

engineering goods exports

India's engineering exports see marginal decline of 0.82% in May: EEPC

Flipkart

Flipkart bets on livestreaming and videos to win over online shoppers

Topics : G Kishan Reddy Coal ministry Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon