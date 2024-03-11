Exporters body FIEO unanimously elects Ashwani Kumar as new President

Exporters body FIEO on Monday said Ashwani Kumar has been elected as its new President.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said that Kumar was elected as president unanimously. He has replaced A Sakthivel.

Kumar, who is a Jalandhar-based engineering exporter, replaced A Sakthivel.

Besides serving as the Regional Chairman (Northern Region) of the organisation, Kumar has also represented various forums of Jalandhar including its Focal Point Industries Association, Effluent Treatment Society, Management Association, Badminton Association, and Integrated Association of SMEs.

He is taking over the post at a time when global trade is undergoing a sea change.