Exports up 3.12% to $36.92 bn in Jan, trade deficit at 17.49 bn: Govt data

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said despite global uncertainties, "we have" recorded positive growth

Imports rose by about 3 per cent year-on-year to $ 54.41 billion in January this year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

The country's exports increased 3.12 per cent on-year to $ 36.92 billion in January, according to the data released by the government on Thursday.
Imports rose by about 3 per cent year-on-year to $ 54.41 billion in January this year.
Trade deficit in January, 2024 stood at $ 17.49 billion.
During April-January this financial year, exports dipped by 4.89 per cent to $ 353.92 billion. Imports slipped by 6.71 per cent to $ 561.12 billion.
Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said despite global uncertainties, "we have" recorded positive growth.

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

