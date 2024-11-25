Proud of the way PM has united 1.4 bn people with Constitution, says Goyal

Business Standard
Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

Piyush Goyal today also spoke on the results of the recent Maharashtra elections.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

Union Minister Piyush Goyal who participated in the 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman' padayatra program held in New Delhi on Monday said that it was a pride moment on how the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had united 140 crore people with the Constitution.

As part of India's 75th year as a Republic, the "Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman" campaign supports the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047. It encourages citizens to uphold constitutional values, respect democratic principles, and engage in legal and political processes shaping the nation's future. By promoting constitutional awareness and its practical application, the campaign aims to empower citizens to protect the Constitution and contribute to building an inclusive, democratic, and prosperous India.

 

Speaking to ANI, Goyal said "We are very happy to know that the youth is celebrating 75 years of formation of the Constitution. We are proud of the way that PM Modi has united 140 crore people with the Constitution. We should work hard on PM Modi's dream on Viksit Bharat. A good citizen is the one who keeps the nation first and if we unite the whole country and step together, we will move 140 crore steps together. This padyatra will motivate the youth.."

Earlier today, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also participated in the 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman' padyatra program and planted saplingsl.

Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Dharmendra Pradhan were also present at the program.

The 'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' campaign was inaugurated at the Dr BR Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi by the Vice-President of India on January 24 this year. The campaign aims to popularise understanding of the Constitution and awareness about legal rights. Going forward, it was decided that the campaign needs to be organised at regional levels to increase participation and inclusivity.

Meanwhile, Goyal today also spoke on the results of the recent Maharashtra elections and said that the State elections had given the directions to the country to unite the society.

"Maharashtra elections have given the direction that we need to unite the society and the whole country. If we are one, we are safe. If the whole country moves forward without any differentiation, that is when progress happens.." Goyal said.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls by winning 230 (BJP-132, Shiv Sena-57, NCP-41) out of a total of 288 seats.

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

