Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / DGCA warns Akasa for skipping pilot training after hard landing incident

DGCA warns Akasa for skipping pilot training after hard landing incident

A hard landing happens when an aircraft touches down at a speed exceeding the manufacturer's recommended limit

Akasa Air

Photo: ANI

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a notice to Akasa Air for failing to provide corrective training to a pilot involved in a hard landing incident, according to sources.
 
A hard landing occurs when an aircraft touches down at a speed exceeding the manufacturer’s recommended limit. DGCA regulations require that pilots involved in such incidents undergo additional training, including simulator sessions, following an investigation.
 
Sources stated that an Akasa Air flight from Bagdogra to Bengaluru experienced a hard landing in March.
 
“A regulatory audit by the DGCA revealed that the incident was resolved with just a counselling session, without any corrective training provided to the pilot in command,” said a government official. The DGCA has given the airline’s head of training 14 days to respond.
   
According to sources quoted in The Times of India, “The aircraft bounced upon touchdown. The pilot then activated the takeoff go-around (TOGA) button to attempt a second landing. However, TOGA was subsequently rejected, and the aircraft continued to land.”
 
Fine for non-compliance

More From This Section

semiconductor

Lam Research to offer onsite support for Tata Electronics' chip fab in Guj

cinema hall. theatre

Mall developers rethinking multiplex spaces as OTT gains and footfall dips

Premiumcart bill

Slower corporate wage growth impacts consumer demand in India

Ahead of the first offshore mineral auctions, the central government has introduced royalty rates for construction sand, polymetallic nodules, and overburden or waste—key minerals to be extracted through offshore mining. The royalty rate for dolomite

Govt completes auction of 24 critical, strategic mineral blocks in 4 rounds

Adani Ports

Kerala govt, Adani Vizhinjam Port to sign supplementary concession pact

 
Last month, the DGCA imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Akasa Air for alleged non-compliance with pilot training regulations. A spot inspection conducted at the airline’s Gurgaon headquarters on May 20, 2024, led to the issuance of a show-cause notice.
 
The DGCA allows airlines to conduct pilot training at their approved facilities and administer certain exams, accepting the results. However, spot checks on Akasa uncovered deficiencies in these areas.
 
After reviewing the airline’s response, the DGCA directed on October 17 that Akasa Air’s head of training pay a fine of Rs 30 lakh within a month.

Also Read

ATR, which is a joint venture between Airbus and Leonardo, currently has about 1,400 aircraft operating around the world

India's aircraft fleet set to increase by over 5 times in 20 yrs: Report

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Akasa posts Rs 1,670 cr loss in FY24; CFO says performance will be better

DGCA

Training lapses: DGCA issues notices to two senior execs of Akasa Air

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

DGCA imposes penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Akasa Air for training lapses

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Agencies actively pursuing bomb threat cases: Aviation Minister Naidu

Topics : Akasa Air Aviation DGCA BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon