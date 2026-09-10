Fintech should treat data as a fiduciary responsibility: RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Thursday said fintech companies should treat customer data as a fiduciary responsibility rather than a business asset as he stressed on the need for responsible data handling in the financial sector.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, Malhotra said India’s fintech sector ranks third globally, with 30 unicorns, underlining the country’s growing role in the global financial technology ecosystem.

“India has the opportunity to become a trusted partner in shaping the future architecture of global finance,” Malhotra said at the event. “We are building digital public infrastructure for next-generation financial services,” he added.