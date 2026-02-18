FMCG firms to focus on volume-led growth amid GST tailwinds, rising demand

Companies ranging from Hindustan Unilever to Dabur India have all said that their focus is on volume growth.

“We are reshaping the engines of growth with one clear goal — competitive, volume-led revenue growth fuelled by desire at scale. Our four priorities reflect this ambition: consumer segmentation with deeper precision, crafting brands that are modern and have stronger relevance, future-proofing our frontline marketing and sales engine, and doubling down on fewer, bigger bets to accelerate growth,” Priya Nair, managing director and chief executive officer at HUL, told investors post its earnings on a conference call.

In a recent interview with Business Standard, Saugata Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of Marico, also said that volume growth is improving for most FMCG companies and they are reporting sequential improvements — “a momentum that is well positioned to sustain into the coming year,” he said.

The goods and services tax cuts in September by the government across various consumer goods categories, along with a revival in both urban and rural consumption — with growth being higher in rural — are contributing factors.

Dabur India is no exception and is also aiming at driving volumes.

“The next year’s growth is going to be more volume-driven growth and not so much price-driven or value-driven growth. So that’s a little remark, and volume-driven growth is a little harder to get as compared to a combination of value and volume,” Mohit Malhotra, global CEO at Dabur India, told investors post its results.

Ankush Jain, chief financial officer and joint chief risk officer at Dabur India, also told investors on the call that next year will likely be driven more by volume, given the GST tailwinds.

However, price increases could also be on the anvil. Nair told the company’s investors that HUL will take price increases wherever necessary. “Given the evolving geopolitical dynamics, we will continue to closely monitor currency and commodity movements and take calibrated price increases wherever necessary, while continuing to drive strong savings delivery to minimise impact to consumers,” she said.

Jain also told investors that price increases will not be absent because of certain hikes taken prior to the new GST rate rollout. He said: “…wherever there are inflation categories, we will definitely take more price increases.”