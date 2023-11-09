Sensex (-0.22%)
64832.20 -143.41
Nifty (-0.25%)
19395.30 -48.20
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40537.65 + 90.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6196.45 + 9.75
Nifty Bank (0.06%)
43683.60 + 24.95
FMCG sales show signs of pick up in Oct on festive demand, shows data

Sale of consumer goods (without considering branded commodities) in urban areas grew by 1.6 per cent and in rural it witnessed a sharp increase of 10.2 per cent

FMCG rural

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 8:00 PM IST
Sales of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) saw an uptick in October, as kiranas or mom-and-pop stores stocked up ahead of Diwali, according to data by retail intelligence firm, Bizom. Interestingly, rural growth, which was muted until recently, is now witnessing a strong revival for the festive season. 

“There is a strong double-digit growth in Rural sales across all other FMCG categories (excluding branded commodities). This is driven by high growth in confectionery, beverage and packaged foods as gift packs see greater traction,” Akshay D’Souza, chief of growth and insights at Bizom, told Business Standard.
Excluding the sale of branded commodities, FMCG sales grew 7 per cent in value terms in October compared to the same month last year (or year-on-year – YoY). However, inclusive of branded commodities, sales of FMCG goods was down by 4.8 per cent.

Sale of consumer goods (without considering branded commodities) in urban areas grew by 1.6 per cent and in rural it witnessed a sharp increase of 10.2 per cent. 

D’Souza added, “We also do see that there has been an impact of the YoY pricing drop across Edible Oils affecting revenues from branded commodities. This is weighing heavily on the overall FMCG (value) growth.”

Commodity sales were down 27 per cent in October compared to last year while the sale of confectionaries saw the highest sales up 27 per cent compared to last year as mom-and-pop stores stocked up on these items ahead of the Diwali. Beverage sales also witnessed an uptick and was up 16.3 per cent YoY.

However, sales of items ranging from shampoos to moisturisers continue to remain under stress as consumers have remained tight fisted. Personal care sales were down 3.8 per cent in October, on a YoY basis.

“It's clear that this year too we continue to see a fight for retail shelf space during Diwali. We will need to wait and see offtakes too in order to determine real consumption. That will get clearer in the next month as we track new stocking into stores,” D’Souza said. 

NIQ (formerly known as NielsenIQ) also noted that the industry witnessed robust growth in the July-September quarter (Q2FY24) as rural markets continued to recover amid easing inflation. 

The FMCG industry clocked a 9 per cent YoY growth in terms of value in Q2FY24, while sales volumes rose 8.6 per cent in this period, indicating positive consumption patterns at all-India level. Volumes in rural markets grew 6.4 per cent YoY in the quarter, NIQ said.

Rural markets are showing “signs of recovery”, with consumption picking up during the September quarter compared to the year-ago period. Urban markets, on the other hand, are maintaining “a stable rate of consumption growth”, NIQ noted in its report.


Topics : FMCG sales rural sales of FMCG products festive season sale

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 8:00 PM IST

