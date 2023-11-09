Sensex (-0.22%)
64832.20 -143.41
Nifty (-0.25%)
19395.30 -48.20
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40537.65 + 90.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6196.45 + 9.75
Nifty Bank (0.06%)
43683.60 + 24.95
Heatmap

India reaches 60 GW high-end solar module manufacturing capacity: AISMA

There are over 100 solar module manufactures in country and capacity of selected 27 module manufactures is 50 GW

Solar panel, solar energy

In line with a target to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2070, India aims to build 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has achieved a milestone of 60 gigawatt (GW) of installed solar module manufacturing capacity, industry body All India Solar Manufacturers Association (AISMA) said on Thursday.
From less than 10 GW of low-wattage polysilicon modules making capacity in financial year 2020-21, India has scaled it up ito the current 60 GW of high-wattage and technologically advanced Mono Perc, Topcon and HJT modules manufacturing capacity, AISMA said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Hitesh Doshi, President, AISMA, said: "This is indeed a phenomenal achievement for the Indian solar manufacturing sector. Solar energy adoption is a critical component of the clean energy transition, and India's growing leadership in the space will enable the country to play a predominant role in the global renewable energy market."

In line with a target to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2070, India aims to build 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, with solar energy expected to contribute to 300 GW of this capacity even as solar power installations in the country is growing at 30 per cent per annum.
High-quality India-manufactured solar modules have gained demand across global markets such as North America and Europe. In 2023 alone, Indian solar manufacturers have exported 3,900 MW of solar modules with the potential to expand this to 30 GW per annum, earning USD 7-8 billion in foreign exchange, and reversing the trend of heavy reliance on fossil fuel imports.
Government-led measures like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) has ensured that the country will add an additional 40 GW of module manufacturing capacity by the end of FY 24-25. This addition also strategically prioritizes backward integration, aiding energy security while ensuring a reliable supply chain for domestic solar installation, pegged upwards of 30 GW per annum.
There are over 100 solar module manufactures in country and capacity of selected 27 module manufactures is 50 GW.

Also Read

Sales of solar energy kits rise to 5.2 mn globally in second half of 2022

Luminous Power aims to double growth in next 4 years; to invest Rs 2,000 cr

Centre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives

In a joint operation, narco-terror module busted in J&K's Kupwara; 4 held

Renewable energy firm Goldi Solar forays into power backup solutions biz

Commerce ministry panel reviews guidelines for elections of EPCs, FIEO

Real estate markets across Asia-Pacific face interest rate pressure: Report

India ranked 5th for green skill intensity in 2022: TeamLease report

IT hubs push home rent in India up 30% in first 9 months of 2023: Anarock

Centre to disburse Rs 400 cr to 20 firms under PLI scheme for telecom gear

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : solar power projects Solar industry solar market

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL Playing 11World Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XIWorld Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQIBigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chiefIMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon