'Food industry should be responsible; returned goods tarnish reputation'

Praveen said the food processing sector plays an important role in improving the income of farmers. (Photo: Reuters)

India earns a bad name whenever a food consignment is returned over quality concern, Food Processing Industries Secretary Anita Praveen said on Wednesday asking food companies to become a little more responsible.

Addressing a FICCI 'FOODWORLD India 2024', she asked the industry to supply top-quality products in domestic and overseas markets by meeting international quality standards.

The secretary highlighted that the food processing sector is important for the Indian economy and provides huge employment opportunities.

Praveen said the food processing sector plays an important role in improving the income of farmers.

She noted that India is a big market for processed foods and therefore many global companies are interested in entering this space.

"Let us be the suppliers rather than letting someone else do that. It is our industry's responsibility to make sure that supplies are sustained not just in quantity but also in quality," Praveen told senior management of food companies participating in the event.

The secretary rued that the country's share in the global export market of food as well as processed food items was very low and asked food companies to focus on export markets without compromising on the quality of products.

She said India should not cater only to NRIs but to all consumers globally.

Talking about quality, Praveen said, "We do understand that sometimes we do get bad names the world over. It's not just in terms of sometimes having residues,...having suboptimal quality, we also get into this issue when we do not supply what has been committed to the consumer on the other side. Returning consignments do not give us a good name."



She said the industry needs to be a little more responsible on this aspect.

"We have to ensure that what leaves our shore just does not go as a product from your company, but is going from India. If the country gets a bad name, it's not good for us," the secretary said.

"What we need to work towards is that, If it goes from India, the products have to be really really good...That is the kind of quality we need to maintain," she told food companies.

Recently, certain spices of leading players MDH and Everest faced quality issues in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Food regulator FSSAI's Regional Director (North) S Vijayarani asked the industry not to compromise on safety and quality as well as nutritional value. She also urged food companies to promote millet and other nutritional food products.

Hemant Malik, Chair-FICCI Food Processing Committee & Executive Director, ITC; S K Pathak, Secretary General, FICCI; Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO of Adani Wilmar; Prashant Peres, Co-Chair, FICCI Food Processing Committee and Managing Director, India & South Asia, Kellogg India; Shiva Krishnamurthy, Co-Chair, FICCI Food Processing Committee & Executive Director Nutrition & Ice Cream, Hindustan Unilever, and Rajneet Kohli, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director of Britannia Industries, were present.