Foxconn chairman Young Liu meets PM Modi, discusses India investment plan

In a post on X, PM Modi said, 'Wonderful to meet Young Liu, the Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn).' | X@narendramodi

The chairman of iPhone contract manufacturer Foxconn, Young Liu, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and discussed the company's investment plan in India. "Wonderful to meet Mr. Young Liu, the Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn). I highlighted the wonderful opportunities India offers in futuristic sectors. We also had excellent discussions on their investment plans in India in states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh," Modi said in a post on social media platform X. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Liu had also visited India in July last year to attend the Semicon India conclave where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Liu was conferred Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award, on the eve of the 75th Republic Day this year.

Foxconn is estimated to employ over 40,000 people in India. The company's total investment in India is estimated to be in the range of $9-10 billion.

The company is in the process of expanding its iPhone production facility, setting up a chip plant in a joint venture with HCL Group, an electric vehicle manufacturing unit and an Apple Airpods plant.