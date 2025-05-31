Saturday, May 31, 2025 | 12:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / FSSAI bans use of '100%' on food labels, says term misleads consumers

FSSAI bans use of '100%' on food labels, says term misleads consumers

The Authority emphasised that such terminology is not only undefined under current regulations but also misleading and likely to create a false impression among consumers

Photo: fssai.gov.in

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 12:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a strong advisory against the use of the term "100%" in food labelling, citing concerns over its potential to mislead consumers.

The apex food regulator, in a statement, said it has asked all Food Business Operators (FBOs) to refrain from using the term on food labels, packaging, and promotional content, owing to its ambiguity and potential for misinterpretation within the existing regulatory provisions.

In the advisory issued on Thursday, FSSAI highlighted a noticeable surge in the use of the term "100%" across food product labels and promotional platforms.

The Authority emphasised that such terminology is not only undefined under current regulations but also misleading and likely to create a false impression among consumers. 

 

As per the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, the term "100%" is not defined or referenced in any manner under the FSS Act, 2006, or the Rules and Regulations made thereunder.

Furthermore, the Sub-regulation 10(7) of the aforementioned regulations strictly prohibits any advertisement or claim that undermines other manufacturers or influences consumer perception in a misleading manner.

As per Sub-regulation 4(1), it shall be ensured that the claims must be truthful, unambiguous, meaningful, not misleading and help consumers to comprehend the information provided.

The use of the term "100%"whether in isolation or combined with other descriptorsis likely to create a false impression of absolute purity or superiority, FSSAI said and added this could mislead consumers into believing that other comparable products in the market are inferior or non-compliant with regulatory standards.

In view of these concerns, all FBOs have been advised to not use the term "100%" on food product labels, packaging, and any form of promotional content. FSSAI said it remains committed to ensuring transparency and fairness in food labelling to protect consumer interests and promote informed choices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 31 2025 | 12:38 AM IST

