Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 10:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / GalaxEye's OptoSAR satellite to use AI for Earth data analysis

GalaxEye's OptoSAR satellite to use AI for Earth data analysis

It will help the satellite accelerate processing and interpretation of Earth observation data in space, and quickly deliver the data to its customers

GalaxEye

GalaxEye to launch AI-enabled OptoSAR satellite

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 10:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based private space technology company GalaxEye's upcoming satellite mission, Mission Drishti, will feature NVIDIA Jetson Orin, a powerful compact computer designed to run complex artificial intelligence models, officials said on Wednesday.

It will help the satellite accelerate processing and interpretation of Earth observation data in space, and quickly deliver the data to its customers.

In a statement, GalaxEye CEO Suyash Singh said, "Taking NVIDIA Jetson Orin to space aboard Mission Drishti is a defining milestone for GalaxEye. Building on our successful in-space demonstration in 2024, we're advancing to next-generation of Earth observation satellites."  Mission Drishti will also carry what GalaxEye calls the world's first SyncFused OptoSAR architecture, which integrates Electro-Optical (EO) and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) sensors on a single satellite platform.

 

While EO sensors capture high-resolution images during sunlight and clear skies, SAR sensors provide all-weather and all-time images, using radar pulses.

"By combining EO and SAR on one satellite, GalaxEye's SyncFused OptoSAR technology is designed to reduce the historical trade-off between high-resolution visual imagery and all-weather, day-night imaging -- enabling more consistent intelligence generation across operating conditions," an official said.

Also Read

ATR bets on 2026 production ramp-up

ATR bets on 2026 production ramp-up amid strong turboprop demand

Mutual funds

Expect high single-digit or low double-digit return in MAAFs over long termpremium

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls for making tree planting a mass movement

Roshni Nadar Malhotra

India must shift from tech services to IP-led nation: HCL's Roshni Nadar

Rare earth minerals

Rare earth permanent magnet production to begin by year-end: Mines Ministerpremium

The satellite is expected to deliver insights across critical sectors, including agriculture, disaster management, and natural resource management.

Mission Drishti will also explore the feasibility of Orbital Data Centres (ODC), where multiple satellites operate as interconnected compute nodes.

"Insights from Drishti are expected to influence the design of future constellations, and increase scalability, reliability and operational economics," the official said.

GalaxEye aims to scale up Mission Drishti to a constellation of 10 satellites by 2030, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Consumer market, retail, FMCG

Numerator forecasts 5% growth for India's FMCG sector in 2026premium

pharma medicine drugs

Indian pharma may face muted US growth in FY27 on gRevlimid pressurepremium

Edtech

Over 66% parents, teachers say EdTech AI use amplifies risks: Report

Navi Mumbai International Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport

From expressways to airports, Maharashtra outlines integrated infra pushpremium

Jharia Coalfield fires

Coal ministry proposes revised timelines to boost mine operationalisationpremium

Topics : Earth BS Reads Industry News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 10:11 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Stocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance