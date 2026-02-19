Numerator forecasts 5% growth for India's FMCG sector in 2026

“Categories where we have seen high growth are expected to normalise in growth, given that they are becoming larger now, which is one of the reasons growth will be slow at the FMCG level, but that is not bad per se,” said K Ramakrishnan, Managing Director – South Asia, Worldpanel by Numerator.

This is higher than the growth the sector saw in 2025, which stood at 4.1 per cent. The October–December quarter of 2025 ended at 4.5 per cent growth, a tad lower than the growth seen in the quarter ended September, the report said.

“We think there are a few reasons for the slowness in the final quarter. First, the GST 2.0 rollout hasn’t yet started impacting the FMCG market. We have to remember that the GST reforms when it comes to the FMCG market were always expected to impact in the long term rather than in the near term,” Ramakrishnan said in the report.

He added that big-ticket items like heavy durables and automobiles became a hit with the GST reduction, and expenses were diverted here. Another factor adding to slower sales was the festive season arriving earlier (Dasara was on 2 October), which meant festive purchases were advanced to September. This was seen missing in the quarter ended December and caused a nominal reduction in the growth rate in Q4 2025.

In the October–December quarter, categories in the home hygiene space, convenience and cooking oils slowed down against Q4 of the previous year.

“Floor cleaners and utensil cleaners have seen some slowdown versus last year’s quarter. Both these categories have seen really strong growth in 2024 and are continuing to grow, but at a smaller pace now. Convenience slowdown is again for the same reason — really strong growth in the 2024 quarter for ready-to-cook mixes but a strong but slower growth in the 2025 quarter,” the report said.