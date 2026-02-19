Coal ministry proposes revised timelines to boost mine operationalisation

The draft provides a structured milestone framework from allocation to mine opening, with total operationalisation timelines of 40 months for fully explored mines and 52 months for partially explored mines requiring preparation of a Geological Report (GR).

Delays in key milestones remain linked to appropriation of performance security. Under the proposal, delays in GR preparation for partially explored mines could trigger cumulative appropriation of up to 50 per cent of performance security.

Performance security in coal mining is a financial guarantee, usually a bank guarantee or Fixed Deposit Receipt, submitted by a successful bidder to the government to ensure adherence to contractual obligations, including timelines for mine development and production. It acts as a safeguard against non-performance or delays.

Delays in approval of the mining plan and environment clearance may attract a 10 per cent appropriation of this security, while delays in execution of the mining lease and mine opening permission could result in appropriation of 25 per cent each. However, the framework retains a provision allowing the refund of appropriated performance security if the final milestone — such as mine opening permission or board approval — is completed within the overall stipulated timeline.

India produced over 1 billion tonnes of coal in FY25, with imports declining 8.4 per cent, and demand is projected to reach 1.5 billion tonnes by 2030. The review follows a series of regulatory reforms introduced since the launch of commercial coal auctions in 2020 aimed at expediting coal mine operationalisation.

Among the measures highlighted by the ministry are removal of mandatory GR approval permitting accredited private agencies to undertake exploration without requiring a prospecting licence. The ministry also eliminated the need for mandatory Mine Opening Permission and recently identified coking coal as a Critical and Strategic Mineral.

Critical minerals receive exemptions such as waiver of public hearing for environmental clearances, ensuring faster operationalisation of such mines. The government also launched the Single Window Clearance System (SWCS) for submission and approval of the Mining Plan and Mine Closure Plan to further expedite the process to operationalise a mine.