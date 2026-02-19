Over 66% parents, teachers say EdTech AI use amplifies risks: Report

More than 66 per cent of parents and teachers who were aware that generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) could be used for learning also fear that AI amplifies risks associated with EdTech use, including overuse of technology and exposure to wrong information, according to the Bharat Survey for EdTech (BaSE) 2025 conducted by the Central Square Foundation.

The report, which was released Thursday on the sidelines of the ongoing India AI Impact Summit, said that among respondents who knew GenAI could support teaching and learning, a majority felt that “AI amplifies risks associated with EdTech use”, with the “top risks cited” being overuse of technology and wrong or misleading information.

At the same time, the survey found strong uptake of AI tools in classrooms and homes.

High risk fear, high usage anyway

Despite the high risk perception, adoption of AI tools for learning and teaching remained significant, the report found. It said 35 per cent of EdTech-using children were using GenAI for learning, while 51 per cent of EdTech-using teachers reported using GenAI for teaching and school-related activities.

Among children who used GenAI, “96 per cent of GenAI-using children leverage it for school-linked learning, with 59 per cent using it exclusively for schoolwork.” The survey further said that “84 per cent of respondents report improved learning from the use of GenAI tools.” The report noted that a large majority of respondents would also recommend EdTech to others.

AI literacy gap: Awareness versus understanding

While awareness of AI tools was rising, the report highlighted gaps in understanding. Among EdTech-using children, half had heard of AI and 44 per cent knew of its application for learning. However, “72 per cent of them mistake it for an internet search application".

Similarly, among teachers who were aware of GenAI, only 46 per cent said they understood how it worked. The report added that “half of them equate it with a search engine and over a third believe it copies information from the internet and repeats it".

The findings suggested that AI tools were being used in learning contexts where conceptual clarity around how they function remained limited.

Shared-device reality shaping AI use

The survey showed that most children were accessing technology through shared devices. It found that 72 per cent of children had access to a smartphone, but “68 per cent have shared access and only 4 per cent have dedicated access.” In many cases, the device was owned by a parent, most commonly the mother.

On usage patterns, the report said that 66 per cent of children with smartphone access used the device daily, with an average usage of around 1.3 hours a day. AI-enabled learning was seen as often taking place on shared devices, within limited time windows and under family supervision.

YouTube over apps

The survey showed that YouTube remained the most widely used tool among EdTech-using children, with 94 per cent reporting its use, followed by WhatsApp and Google. In contrast, only a small proportion used specialised EdTech applications.

The report said that nearly four out of five EdTech-using children began using EdTech during or after the COVID-19 pandemic, often on the recommendation of schools, teachers or peers. For GenAI specifically, “68 per cent of GenAI-using children were introduced to it by peers, while 46 per cent heard about it from school or teachers.”

The findings indicated that AI was entering learning ecosystems largely through familiar digital tools and peer networks rather than structured EdTech platforms alone.

While concerns around AI were widespread, preparedness to manage those risks appeared uneven.

The report stated that among those who acknowledged risks associated with EdTech, 74 per cent said they took protective measures, such as setting rules, supervising usage and discussing safe technology use with children. Similarly, among teachers aware that GenAI could be used for teaching, a majority said AI amplified risks, with overuse and wrong information cited as leading concerns.

BaSE 2025, conducted by the Central Square Foundation, surveyed 12,500 children and 2,500 teachers across 10 states through a multi-stage random sample.