From expressways to airports, Maharashtra outlines integrated infra push

Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is anchoring development around the Samruddhi Mahamarg through large logistics and industrial nodes at key interchanges, while also planning hundreds of square kilometres around Mumbai, Vadhavan and the new international airport to support freight, MSMEs and manufacturing. City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is focused on scaling up Navi Mumbai through the full commissioning of the international airport, expansion of cargo and multimodal connectivity, faster development of the inner city and Education City, and airport-led commercial zones. Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) is pushing the next phase of industrialisation through the Mumbai–Pune industrial corridor, new cluster-based industrial estates and PPP-driven manufacturing hubs linked to improved road and port infrastructure. MMRDA, meanwhile, is stitching the region together through a 337-km metro network, the Alibaug–Virar multimodal corridor, bullet train connectivity, and the unlocking of new growth areas under Mumbai 3.0 and 4.0, aimed at creating the next generation of jobs and investment zones across the metropolitan region.

For MSRDC, highways are now instruments of economic planning. Managing Director Anilkumar Gaikwad said that while MSRDC was set up in 1996 to execute major road projects, its role has expanded significantly over time. From early landmarks such as the Mumbai–Pune Expressway and the Bandra–Worli Sea Link, the focus has shifted to statewide connectivity. Referring to the 701-km Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, Gaikwad said, “There are 26 interchanges… each covers about 8,000 hectares.” MSRDC will be the planning authority for 15 of these nodes. In all, the agency is planning development across more than 7,000 sq km, including large areas around Mumbai, the MMR region, Vadhavan and the upcoming international airport.

CIDCO Managing Director Vijay Singhal highlighted Maharashtra’s economic weight, noting that the state accounts for about 15 per cent of India’s exports and industrial output, 31 per cent of foreign direct investment, and nearly 70 per cent of the country’s data centre capacity. CIDCO’s most visible project, the Navi Mumbai International Airport, underlines the pace of execution. “When we announced a year before that it would be completed in eight months, nobody could believe it,” Singhal said. Operational since December 2025, the airport has already attracted major cargo investments, including a ₹25,000 crore FedEx hub, with international operations set to begin soon. With two runways, four terminals and capacity for 90 million passengers, Mumbai now joins a small group of global cities with two international airports.

Industrial expansion across the state is being anchored by the MIDC. Joint CEO Kunal Khemnar said industrial growth would remain central to Maharashtra’s goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030. “We have more than 300 industrial areas all over the state,” he said, stressing MIDC’s role in balanced and equitable development. The agency is pushing cluster-based industrial zones, land acquisition for new industries and PPP-led projects, while acting as a single-window nodal agency for approvals. Dedicated support desks for foreign investors are meant to ease entry and speed up decisions.