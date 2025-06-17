Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Gems, jewellery exports down 15.81% to $2,263 million in May: GJEPC

Gems, jewellery exports down 15.81% to $2,263 million in May: GJEPC

The industry exports stood at $ 2,688.38 million (Rs 22,414.02 crore) during the same period of 2024, according to Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) data

Gold, jewellery

Gross exports of silver jewellery during April-May declined 17.59 per cent to $ 150.08 million (Rs 1,281.92 crore) against $ 182.11 million (Rs 1,518.69 crore) in the same period of previous year. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The overall gems and jewellery exports declined 15.81 per cent to $ 2,263.42 million (Rs 19,260.81 crore) in May compared to the same period of the previous year following tariff announcement by the US, GJEPC said on Tuesday.

The industry exports stood at $ 2,688.38 million (Rs 22,414.02 crore) during the same period of 2024, according to Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) data.

Exports of cut and polished diamonds declined 35.49 per cent in May to $ 949.70 million (Rs 8,089.81 crore) compared to $ 1,472.08 million (Rs 12,272.03 crores) for the same period of previous year.

Meanwhile, exports of polished lab-grown diamonds in May declined 32.76 per cent to $ 80.90 million (Rs 689.71 crore) from $ 120.32 million (Rs 1,003.06 crore) for the previous year.

 

However, gold jewellery exports went up 17.24 per cent to $ 997.50 million (Rs 8,482.61 crore) as compared to $ 850.81 million (Rs 7,094.52 crore) for the same period of previous year.

Also Read

A Teflon resilience in markets that won't let declines stick

These 2 smallcap stocks hit new highs; zoom up to 82% in two months

Gold, jewellery

Gold jewellery consumption to grow 14-18% in FY25 in value terms: ICRA

sebi

LIVE news updates: Sebi gives nod to NSE's request for Tuesday expiry of equity derivatives

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi asks portfolio managers to remove exaggerated advertisements

College students, students

IBPS revised Exam Calendar 2025 for PO, Clerk, SO, RRB; Check new dates

Gross exports of silver jewellery during April-May declined 17.59 per cent to $ 150.08 million (Rs 1,281.92 crore) against $ 182.11 million (Rs 1,518.69 crore) in the same period of previous year.

Overall exports of coloured gemstones during April-May showed a decline of 1.13 per cent to $ 62.51 million (Rs 533.08 crore) against $ 63.22 million (Rs 527.36 crore) in the same period last year.

"The overall exports continue to decline and in May the dip was 15.81 per cent mainly due to the tariffs announcement by the US. However, gold jewellery exports have gone up due to the continuing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which has increased the demand for the precious metal as a safe haven," GJEPC Chairman Kirit Bhansali told PTI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

realty sector, real estate, housing

New home supply in top 15 tier-II cities falls 35% in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

toys, toys export, children's toys

Indian toy standards better than global norms, boosting exports: BIS

Coal

Govt allocates 200 coal blocks, reaffirms push for sectoral reforms

Jaideep Ahlawat

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat buys second Rs 10-crore flat in Mumbai's Andheri

FMCG

FMCG firms brace for input cost surge as Israel-Iran conflict escalates

Topics : Jewellery export Gems & jewellery export GJEPC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECanada Uncovers 62 cases of immigrationDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon