Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 12:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Actor Jaideep Ahlawat buys second Rs 10-crore flat in Mumbai's Andheri

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat buys second Rs 10-crore flat in Mumbai's Andheri

The actor and his wife Jyoti Hooda bought a second apartment in Poorna Apartments in Andheri West, Mumbai, for Rs 10 crore, show documents accessed via Square Yards

Jaideep Ahlawat

| Image: Instagram

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat and his wife, Jyoti Hooda, have purchased another apartment worth Rs 10 crore in Mumbai’s Andheri West, according to property registration documents provided by Square Yards, a real estate data analytics firm.
 
This is the couple’s second purchase in the same residential project—Poorna Apartments—within two months. The first apartment was bought in May 2025 for the same value and is located on a different floor in the same residential project. Both apartments have similar configurations and areas.
 
The couple bought their first apartment in May 2025. The latest transaction was registered on 13 June 2025. 
   
According to the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) property registration documents, the recently purchased apartment has a carpet area of 1,950 square feet (about 181 square metres) and a built-up area of 2,341 sq ft (approximately 217.47 sq m). The deal also includes two car parking spaces.

Also Read

Jaideep Ahlawat

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat spends ₹20 cr on 2 Andheri flats in just two months

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties buys Upper Kharadi land with Rs 3,100 cr revenue scope

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties to develop Rs 3,100 cr housing-cum-retail project in Pune

Macrotech, Macrotech Developers, Lodha

Macrotech Developers renamed as Lodha Developers after dispute resolution

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

Debt recovery in stressed realty assets to improve to 38% in FY26: Crisil

 
The transaction attracted a stamp duty payment of Rs 60 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.
 
Andheri West is one of the most sought-after micromarkets in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), owing to its connectivity through the Western Express Highway, Link Road, SV Road, and the Versova–Andheri–Ghatkopar Metro line.
 
According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, Andheri West saw 429 new sale transactions with a gross sales value of Rs 1,136 crore in the first quarter of the calendar year 2025 (Q1 CY25).
 
These transactions occurred at an average property rate of Rs 49,244 per sq ft. In comparison, average property prices in the area were around Rs 47,416 per sq ft in Q1 CY24. Rentals in the area in Q1 CY25 stood at Rs 94.96 per sq ft.
 
Adani Realty, Sarthak Builders, and Pranami Group were the top three builders in Andheri West during Q1 CY25 in terms of new sales transactions.

More From This Section

FMCG

FMCG firms brace for input cost surge as Israel-Iran conflict escalates

PremiumIndia data centre market, real estate developers in data centres, data centre investments India, data centre real estate growth, Hiranandani data centre plans, AI and cloud adoption India, 5G impact on data centres, hyperscale data centres India, Min

Data centre boom: Realty cos eye revenue upside, portfolio diversification

PremiumIT companies, BPOs set target of 100% electric vehicle cab fleet by 2030

IT companies, BPOs set target of 100% electric vehicle cab fleet by 2030

PremiumWind sector, wind power, wind energy

Wind sector's biggest hurdle? Domestic equipment procuring mandate

Myntra, Flipkart

Myntra's End of Reason Sale sees 2X order spike, led by non-metros

Topics : Real Estate Andheri Property prices in India Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon