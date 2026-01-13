Global cooperation vital for critical minerals supply chains: Vaishnaw

India, along with other countries across the globe, will need to work together to build a resilient supply chain of critical minerals, Union minister for electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

Vaishnaw, who is in the US to attend a ministerial meeting focused on resilience in the supply chain of critical minerals, said participants discussed their experience with rare-earth minerals, including the steps they are taking to improve refining and processing of mineral ores so that these raw materials “can be secured in the long term in a sustainable manner”.

Apart from these, the participating countries also discussed funding new projects, sharing the latest technology, and recycling these minerals from waste products.

“There were discussions and agreements around sharing research work among different countries. It was a very positive meeting in which the thought process was to improve the quality and availability of critical minerals,” Vaishnaw told a news agency in the US.

The ministerial meeting was organised by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who said he was optimistic that the participating countries would “pursue prudent derisking over decoupling and understand well the need for decisive action”.

Vaishnaw, who left for the US earlier this week on Sunday, also met Michael Kratsios, assistant to President Donald Trump and director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and invited him to the AI Impact Summit, scheduled to be organised in New Delhi from February 15 to February 20.