In a meeting held last week, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya spoke to representatives of various qcom platforms, including Blinkit, Zomato, Swiggy Instamart and Blinkit, to address concerns related to delivery timelines and pressure on gig workers, a government official said. In response, the companies told the minister that the rapid delivery targets were enabled by multiple local warehouses, not by pressuring workers. The minister still urged the platforms to discontinue the branding practice in consideration of gig workers’ welfare.

“There is no law yet prohibiting these platforms from advertising 10-minute delivery, but gentle political pressure was applied,” said a person familiar with the discussions.

The official quoted above added that qcom platform Blinkit has already acted on the directive and removed the 10-minute delivery promise from its branding, and other aggregators are expected to follow suit in the coming days. The person noted that Blinkit has revised its principal tagline from “10,000+ products delivered in 10 minutes” to “30,000+ products delivered at your doorstep”.

The email queries sent to Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart Minutes, BigBasket and Zepto did not elicit any response till press time. The platforms, though, shared that there has been no official letter or statement from the government directing them to undertake any changes in their branding.

The qcom space has received total funding of $8.27 billion since 2011, according to data shared by market intelligence platform Tracxn.

Even as quick commerce mulled the future course of action, gig workers’ unions welcomed the move. The Gig & Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) said it is an important step towards ensuring the safety, health and dignity of gig and platform workers. The union had earlier penned a letter to the labour minister and had also filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission on January 12.

Shaik Salauddin, founder president of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union and national general secretary of the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers, said: “The 10-minute delivery model forced delivery partners into dangerous road behaviour, extreme stress, and unsafe working conditions. We welcome and thank Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for listening to workers’ voices and intervening decisively in the interest of their safety.”

Apart from Blinkit, sources aware of developments at Swiggy Instamart and Zepto mentioned that both companies are mulling changes in branding and marketing initiatives, striking off the 10-minute delivery promise.

“It’s important to note that half of the deliveries do not happen in 10 minutes; it usually takes more time than that. If it’s about dropping the claim of 10-minute deliveries, then it should not be a big problem, but that does not change the business model in any way,” a source at a large qcom firm said. Another source at another quick-commerce platform spoke along similar lines, mentioning that delivery persons will take the same time to deliver from dark stores as usual, and no significant changes will happen on the business and operations side.

A quick look at the mobile applications of various qcom platforms showed that companies are still carrying the 10-minute branding. In addition, a few delivery workers also shared that there has been no communication yet from the respective platforms on any changes in delivery timelines or ways of operation.

Industry executives noted that the hyper-fast delivery messaging has intensified as companies prepare for initial public offerings, and emphasised that the focus should shift to labour codes and benefits for gig workers rather than marketing claims. “This is a good decision by the government to nudge qcom platforms to do away with the 10-minute delivery timeline. It will reduce unnecessary pressure on riders and dark-store workers while also having a positive impact on road safety,” said Sachin Taparia, founder of LocalCircles, a community social media platform.

Notably, according to a report by CareEdge Advisory, the country’s qcom market is on a rapid growth trajectory, with gross order value projected to rise from Rs 64,000 crore in FY25 to nearly Rs 2 trillion by FY28. The sector expanded at a compound annual growth rate of 142 per cent between FY22 and FY25.

The sector has also witnessed significant and successive rounds of funding from investors including Tiger Global, Accel, Prosus, Tencent and Y Combinator, among others. For instance, Zepto has been aggressively raising funding in the past few months. Last year, it raised $665 million in June, $340 million in August, and $350 million in a round in November. This year, in October, it announced the closure of approximately a $450 million funding round at a $7 billion valuation. Another platform, Swiggy Instamart, recently raised Rs 10,000 crore via a qualified institutional placement, and Eternal, the parent company of qcom platform Blinkit, has infused Rs 600 crore into the company.

Various gig workers’ unions, which led nationwide protests on December 25 and on New Year’s Eve to protest low pay and unfavourable work conditions at qcom platforms, have welcomed the government intervention.