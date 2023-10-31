close
Sensex (-0.37%)
63874.93 -237.72
Nifty (-0.32%)
19079.60 -61.30
Nifty Midcap (0.37%)
38876.95 + 141.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5817.95 -5.50
Nifty Bank (-0.45%)
42845.95 -193.20
Heatmap

Global slowdown may take sheen off gems & jewellery industry in Rajasthan

The overseas demand has also shifted to light-weight stone-studded jewellery, of both precious and non-precious stones

jewellery

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 4:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jaipur’s gems and jewellery exports, which were on a rise before the pandemic, may see a muted growth this financial year amid global slowdown, trade experts say.

The overseas demand has also shifted to light-weight stone-studded jewellery, of both precious and non-precious stones.

In 2022-23, the gems and jewellery exports from the city were estimated at over $1,177 million. The exports may clock a similar figure for this financial year as well, say experts. Till September, the exports stood at over $650 million.

The city, known for its jewellery manufacturing and coloured gemstone industry, engages more than 50,000 traders. More than 100,000 craftsmen also earn their livelihood through it.

“We export the items mainly to the US, Hong Kong, the UAE, and Europe,” Rahul Rajpurohit, a city-based jeweller, said. Jewellery made of gold and silver, which is studded with coloured gemstones, is being exported to these countries, he said.

Another city-based jeweler, Jitendra, said it was a bit early to predict export figures. There is hope of exports growing because of Christmas and other festivals, he said.

According to experts, the Covid-19 pandemic had crushed the gems & jewellery industry. In 2017-18, the exports from Rajasthan — with Jaipur being the biggest contributor — was worth over Rs 5,260 crore. Next year, it increased to Rs 5,730 crore.

But exports fell sharply to Rs 4,065 crore in 2020-21. As the pandemic receded, exports once again went up and touched a figure of over Rs 6,800 crore in 2021-22.

Also Read

Aditya Birla Group to launch branded jewellery retail business in India

Firm buying to keep the rally going in gold jewellery stocks, say analysts

Be cautious about 'excessive use' of booster Covid doses: Srinath Reddy

Post-pandemic, a double-digit surge in India's exports to Germany

TMS Ep479: MDI, privatisation drive stalled, jewellery stocks, and more

BS BFSI Summit 2023: Professionally run mfg cos to drive PE growth in India

Chief executives of Air India, Akasa joust over poaching of pilots

Centre sanctioned NH projects worth Rs 3 trillion in 10 yrs in NE: Gadkari

BS BFSI Summit 2023: No funding winter in PE investments, say experts

Coal output picks up momentum in last 15 days after heavy rainfall: Govt

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Coronavirus Gems & jewellery export Indian exports Jewellery export

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSardar Patel QuotesKarwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi DesignsGold-Silver Price TodayShivraj Chouhan File NominationOnePlus Open reviewPAK vs BAN LIVE SCOREBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menuInzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last daySiddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K SinghOnion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon