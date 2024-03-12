Sensex (    %)
                             
Goa-based airline FLY91 to start commercial services from March 18

The airline plans to start flights to Lakshadweep from April, its chief Manoj Chacko said on Tuesday

Photo: Freepik (Representative image)

Press Trust of India Mopa (Goa)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Regional airline FLY91 will start commercial services from March 18, with flights connecting Goa to Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
Besides, it will have flights to Sindhudurg from Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
The Goa-based carrier plans to start flights to Lakshadweep from April, its chief Manoj Chacko said on Tuesday.
The airline received its air operator permit from aviation regulator DGCA on March 6.
At a briefing at the Mopa airport, FLY91 MD and CEO Manoj Chacko said the airline will have a total of six ATR 72-600 planes in six months.
Currently, there are two aircraft in its fleet.
"We aim to connect Bharat," Chacko said and added that initially, it will connect 13 city pairs.
The carrier plans to start flights to Lakshadweep from April.
In the next five years, FLY91 plans to have around 35 planes, connect 50 cities and 6 bases, Chacko said.
The carrier, operated by Just Udo Aviation Pvt Ltd, seeks to enhance air connectivity across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.
Chacko said the airline's first base Goa is a huge attraction for pilots.

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

