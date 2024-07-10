Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Odisha govt approves 26 investment projects worth Rs 5,992.92 crore

The proposal of Shyamshakti Metals Pvt Ltd to establish a structural and pipe manufacturing unit in Rengali, Sambalpur, with an investment of Rs 650 crore also got the approval of the government

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees

The proposal of Shyamshakti Metals Pvt Ltd to establish a structural and pipe manufacturing unit in Rengali, Sambalpur, with an investment of Rs 650 crore also got the approval of the government. (Photo: X@ANI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Odisha government on Wednesday approved 26 investment projects worth Rs 5,992.92 crore, which are expected to create employment for more than 19,000 persons, an official statement said.
The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) led by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja has approved a series of projects across diverse sectors including steel, chemicals, renewable energy, textiles, manufacturing, packaging, food processing, IT, infrastructure, and tourism, it said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
These projects will be implemented in 14 districts including Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Kendujhar, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Jharsuguda, Boudh, Koraput, Balasore, Cuttack, Bhadrak, and Puri.
According to the statement, the state government has approved the proposal of GM Iron and Steel Company Limited to establish a 0.23 million tonne per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant along with downstream and upstream facilities and a 45 MW captive power plant in Mayurbhanj district with an investment of Rs 745 crore.
The proposal of Shyamshakti Metals Pvt Ltd to establish a structural and pipe manufacturing unit in Rengali, Sambalpur, with an investment of Rs 650 crore also got the approval of the government.
Similarly, Shree Ganesh Metaliks Limited has proposed to expand its integrated steel plant in Sundargarh with a projected cost of Rs 604.99 crore, which was also approved by the SLSWCA.
Among other steel projects, the government has approved the proposal of Bhaskar Steel and Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd (Rs 530 crore), Times Steel And Power Pvt Ltd (Rs 432.50 crore), Aryan Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd (Rs 323 crore), and SSAB Energy and Minerals Ltd (Rs 212 crore).
In the chemical sector, the government has approved the investment projects of Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd (Rs 300 crore), Odisha Chemtech Pvt Ltd (Rs 149.45 crore), and Indian Explosives Pvt Ltd (Rs 54.60 crore).
In the renewable energy sector, Envirocare Infrasolution Private Limited has promised to up a 100 MW ground-mounted solar photovoltaic captive power plant in Boudh, with an investment of Rs 351.00 crore while Solisys Solar Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 59.50 crore to establish a manufacturing facility for solar modules in Khurda, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Environmentalists say the move could vitiate the intent of Forest (Conservation) Rules, which require state governments to certify that compensatory afforestation land is available

Odisha gets nod to clear 1,524.17 ha of forest land for irrigation project

rath yatra

At least two dead and over 130 injured during Rath Yatra in Odisha

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Prez Murmu spends time at beach in Puri during her four-day Odisha visit

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

CM Majhi mourns devotee's death during Rath Yatra, announces ex gratia

Jagannath, Jagannathji Mandir, Rath Yatra

Odisha Police to use AI for traffic, crowd management during Rath Yatra

Topics : Odisha Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon