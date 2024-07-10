Exporters conscious of quality, spice shipment issues miniscule: Goyal

Spices exports dipped by 20.28 per cent to USD 361.17 million in May. (Photo: PTI)

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said Indian exporters are conscious about quality standards and the problem of some spices consignments were "very very" miniscule and need not be exaggerated.

He said that the consignments that had some problem were miniscule compared to India's USD 56 billion worth of food and related product exports.

"I think the media should resist exaggerating one or two incidences... They were company-specific issues which are being addressed between FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) and the concerned authorities," Goyal told reporters when asked about the recent issues with regard to some spices consignments.

Certain products of MDH and Everest were rejected by Singapore and Hong Kong for allegedly containing carcinogenic pesticide 'ethylene oxide' beyond permissible limits.

The minister added that even the consignments originating from developed countries are rejected on quality issues.

"India is very proud of its quality standards. Indian industry, trade and exporters are very conscious to maintain very highest quality standards and therefore our exports of agri and agri related products are continuously increasing," he added.

Spices exports dipped by 20.28 per cent to USD 361.17 million in May.