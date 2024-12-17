Google, Guidance Tamil Nadu to develop AI ecosystem across sectors

After joining hands with the government of Tamil Nadu to train over 2 million youth in artificial intelligence (AI), global major Google has organised a strategic forum called AI Connect in association with Guidance Tamil Nadu, to explore the opportunities unlocked by AI adoption across key sectors in Tamil Nadu.
The initiative brought together industry leaders, academia, and government officials to catalyse Tamil Nadu's emergence as a leader in AI innovation. The forum facilitated a dynamic exchange of ideas and perspectives among leaders from industries such as electronics, semiconductors, automotive, manufacturing, and technology services.
Participants explored how AI can empower businesses across sectors to drive innovation, economic growth, and societal progress in Tamil Nadu. Test cases of AI adoption in industries were presented by Google and other business leaders. This discussion is part of a broader partnership between Google and Guidance Tamil Nadu aimed at developing a robust AI ecosystem in the state. It builds upon the partnership between the government and Google to drive technological advancement and foster innovation, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in August 2024 in the presence of the chief minister of Tamil Nadu during his visit to the United States.
Delivering the keynote at the event, TRB Rajaa, minister for industries, government of Tamil Nadu, said, "Under the leadership of chief minister MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu is steadfast in its mission to build a knowledge economy and prepare our youth for the future. Our partnership with Google, a direct outcome of our honourable CM's visit to the US earlier this year, is a testament to this commitment as we work together to make the industries and talent pool of Tamil Nadu AI-ready."
"As announced earlier, we are proud that, in partnership with Google, we will train over 2 million youth of Tamil Nadu in AI, equipping them with the skills to drive innovation and growth. This skilling effort is similar to Kalaignar Karunanidhi's efforts in laying the foundation for Tamil Nadu's IT ecosystem, leading to the state’s IT boom," Rajaa added.
"Events such as these will enable the building of industry-academia partnerships, which can help upskill our youth and provide them with the right opportunities. AI holds immense potential across sectors, from manufacturing to healthcare, and Tamil Nadu is poised to lead in adopting and harnessing this transformative technology. I am confident that steps like these will ensure that Tamil Nadu is positioned as a global talent hub for AI, offering job opportunities around the world for Tamil Nadu’s young talent.”
Anand Rangarajan, vice president, engineering, Google India, stated, “At Google, we believe collaboration is the cornerstone of meaningful innovation and are thrilled to partner with Tamil Nadu to unlock AI’s potential to revolutionise and create new opportunities. Through AI Connect, we are deepening our engagement with the Tamil Nadu government as well as industry to foster innovation, address local challenges, and empower individuals and businesses to thrive in an AI-driven future.”