Govt allows export of 1 mn tonnes sugar in ongoing 2024-25 season

The government on Monday allowed the export of 1 million tonnes of sugar in the ongoing 2024-25 season ending September.
"...the Government of India has approved a 10 lakh tonne sugar export quota for 2024-25," Food Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a post on X.
This ensures price stability, supports five crore farmer families and five lakh workers, and strengthens the sugar sector, he added.
During the last 2023-24 season, exports were entirely restricted due to domestic supply concerns.
