Online shoppers will see changes in how discounts, sponsored listings and search results are displayed from January 1, 2027, after the government notified amendments to the e-commerce rules on Thursday, the Department of Consumer Affairs said in a release.

The new rules require platforms to show the prior price alongside a reduced price, identify sponsored listings and prevent misleading manipulation of search results. They also cover dark patterns, consumer complaints, seller disclosures and the use of consumer information.

What changes in discounts and sponsored listings?

According to the new rules notified by the government, when an e-commerce platform announces a price reduction, it will have to display both the reduced price and the prior price.

The rules define the “prior price” as the lowest price at which the goods or services were offered during the 30 days preceding the announcement of the price reduction.

The rules also require sponsored listings to be identified through “clear and prominent disclosures”. This will apply to e-commerce entities covered by the amended rules.

What changes in search results and dark patterns?

E-commerce entities will not be allowed to manipulate search results in a manner that misleads users or adversely affects the relevance of results to a user's search query.

ALSO READ: From Oracle to Amazon: Tech giants drive global wave of layoffs in 2026 The amended rules also require e-commerce entities to comply with the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023. They will have to undertake a yearly self-audit and prominently display a certificate of compliance.

What information will marketplaces have to provide?

Marketplace e-commerce entities will have to provide key information on products and services, including best before/use before dates, return and refund details, warranty, delivery and payment details. The rules say this information is to be provided to enable informed consumer decisions.

For imported goods, marketplaces will also have to disclose importer details and the country of origin.

What changes for consumer complaints?

Every e-commerce entity will have to provide a complainant with a copy of the complaint as recorded by its grievance officer.

The amended rules also require every e-commerce entity to become a partner in the convergence process of the National Consumer Helpline (NCH). The government said the NCH received 1,771,622 grievances in 2025. Of these, 511,196, or around 29 per cent, were related to the e-commerce sector.

What happens to consumer information and bundled fees?

Marketplace e-commerce entities will not be allowed to use consumer information for specified purposes without “express and affirmative consent”, according to the amended rules.

They will also not be allowed to collect bundled fees for services unrelated to the e-commerce platform. The rules provide an exception for loyalty or membership programmes, subject to the specified conditions.