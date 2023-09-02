Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

Govt asks states to formulate logistics policy to promote ease of doing biz

The initiative helps in proper planning and implementation of infrastructure projects

logistics, warehouse, infra

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 1:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre has asked states to formulate logistics policy as it would help promote ease of doing business, the commerce and industry ministry said on Saturday.
It was also suggested to the states for integrating quality data on the portal for the state master plan for wider adoption of PM GatiShakti initiative.
The initiative helps in proper planning and implementation of infrastructure projects.
These issues were discussed in a meeting called by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on August 31 to promote wider adoption of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP).
It was chaired by Special Secretary in the DPIIT Sumita Dawra.
"The states/UTs are being encouraged to formulate State Logistics Policy (SLPs) aligned with National logistics Policy (NLP) to bring holistic focus on logistics in public policy at state level," the ministry said.

Also Read

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO: Shares to be allotted today; learn how to check

Centre, state govts working towards taking technology to farmers: Tomar

Cong criticises Centre on discontinuing sale of foodgrains to state govts

408 infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.80 trillion in May: Report

PM Modi slams past govts over delayed projects, vote-bank politics

Kashmir's post-pandemic popularity as travel destination on surge: HAI

From smart phones to laptops, 206 mn obsolete devices lying with households

Sowing of paddy rises around 4% and pulses down 8.53% this season

73 thermal plants under 4 rounds of rationalisation of coal linkages

Car sales zoom to new high in August, signal strong festival show

So far, 22 states have notified their logistics policies.
It said that the states/Union Territories were sensitized about the advantages of utilising PM GatiShakti NMP at the district level for planning purposes.
"To enable area-based development, it is essential to adopt PM GatiShakti principles for gap identification, project planning, etc. at grass root level," it said.
Various benefits of NMP by leveraging data layers and tools for effective, data-driven decision making was explained to states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : central government logistics infrastructure projects

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon