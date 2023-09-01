Sowing of paddy rises around 4% and pulses down 8.53% this season

Sowing of kharif crops almost ended with paddy acreage standing at around 3.73 per cent more than the same period last year, while area under pulses was down 8.53 per cent during the week ended September 1.

All eyes are now on how the rains will fare in the coming weeks as most standing crops in big states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Karnataka are facing moisture stress.



The stress is due to record deficit in August rains, which cumulatively was the lowest since 1901.



The Met department, in its September 2023 forecast issued earlier during the week, said that rains during the month could be normal at 91-109 per cent of the long period average (LPA). The LPA for September is 167.9 mm. It is around 19 per cent of the total seasonal rainfall.



Overall, the total kharif acreage was around 108 million hectares, which was nearly the same as the area covered last year.

Meanwhile, a crop-wise projection by Bank of Baroda said that a pick up in rice sowing has ensured that the output may improve marginally this year.

Also Read Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth Bank of Baroda to report Q1FY24 results on Aug 5; here's what to expect Analysts raise target on Bank of Baroda post Q4, see up to 29% upside IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year All eyes on the monsoon progress as kharif crops sowing starts slow Ashok Gehlot plans to ramp up micro irrigation system in Rajasthan Farmers to be 'urja daata' as demand for ethanol to grow in India: Gadkari Soyabean crop good so far, any delay in monsoon may hit productivity: SOPA Politics of Maharashtra heats up as govt imposes 40% export duty on onion No farmer needs to worry on onion issue, says minister Narendra Singh Tomar

But, production of pulses is estimated to fall as it looks unlikely that the sowing area will change significantly. Production of oilseeds and sugarcane, the report said, will only be slightly higher than last year.



It said that swift supply-side interventions from the government have helped in keeping price pressures from spiraling, but risks remain from de-anchoring inflation expectations.