Govt exempts certain exporting units from quality control orders

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mar 08 2024

The government on Friday exempted advance authorisation holders and export-oriented units (EOUs) from mandatory quality control orders for imported goods that are used as inputs for exports.
It said that the exemption will be with pre-import conditions, and those inputs will be utilised in the manufacturing of the export products.
"Enabling provisions are made for exempting inputs imported by Advance Authorisation holders and EOUs from mandatory Quality Control Orders (QCOs)," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.
The unutilised material will be destroyed in the presence of jurisdictional GST/customs authorities, it added.
Mandatory QCOs help curb the import of sub-standard products, prevent unfair trade practices and ensure the safety and well-being of consumers as well as the environment.
QCOs are applicable for products domestically manufactured as well as imported. Every manufacturing unit in and outside India has to comply with these orders if they want to sell in the domestic market.
The focus of the government is to bring more and more products under the ambit of QCOs for the development of the quality ecosystem in the country and to provide consumers with quality products.

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

