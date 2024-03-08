Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

10K GPUs under IndiaAI mission to be in place over 18-24 months: IT secy

Our target is that the GPUs under the AI machine should be available between 18 and 24 months and will not be directly available under this mission, Krishnan said

Artificial Intelligence, AI

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The graphics processing units approved under the IndiaAI Mission will be made available in the next 18-24 months, a top government official said on Friday.
Speaking on the sidelines of Tie-Con Delhi-NCR, Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said that the government will invite bids from the industry under the mission and provide viability gap funding for GPU-based computing infrastructure.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Our target is that the GPUs under the AI machine should be available between 18 and 24 months and will not be directly available under this mission, Krishnan said.
The Cabinet has approved the India AI Mission with an outlay of Rs 10,372 crore for five years to encourage AI development in the country.
Under the mission. supercomputing capacity, comprising over 10,000 GPUs (graphics processing units), will be made available to various stakeholders for creating an AI ecosystem.
The demand for GPU-based servers has increased as they can process data at a higher speed compared to CPU-based servers.
Krishnan said that 675 GPUs are available through CDAC's AIRAWAT which is ranked 75th in the world in terms of supercomputing power.
He said that there is a need to quickly ramp up the AI supercomputing capacity in the country which will be done through public-private partnerships.
In order to make sure that this compute capacity is provided very rapidly and quickly, we intend to do it on a public-private partnership through a bidding transparent process whereby private entities will be selected on the basis of the viability gap funding to establish the compute facility which the government would require is made available to innovators, to startups and to research and for research purposes, at reasonable rates, Krishnan said.
Under IndiaAI Mission, startups, academia, researchers and industry will be given access to the AI supercomputing infrastructure established under the India AI Mission.
The corpus has provision to provide financial support to start-ups to access computing resources for the development of AI.
Start-up funding will not be directly available under this mission. What will be available will be supporting startups accessing AI resources- AI compute, AI foundation model. For direct start-up funding there are many other programs, Krishnan said.
According to industry sources, firms in India are required to pay almost double the cost for accessing GPU or high-performance computers on cloud compared to countries like the US and China due to a shortage of computing infrastructure for AI in the country.

Also Read

Isro completes human rating of CE20 cryogenic engine for Gaganyaan mission

Gaganyaan mission: Meet the four astronaut-designates taking India to space

Mission to Venus already configured: Isro chairman post Chandrayaan-3 plans

Hiranandani's Yotta Data to install over 20,400 NVIDIA GPUs by June 2024

Mission Raniganj Box Office Collection Day 5: Movie continues to struggle

Govt extends export benefits under the Rodtep scheme to SEZ units

Analysts see more steam in power stocks as India eyes harsh summer

Spectrum auctions for eight bands to start on 20 May 2024, says DoT

Modi govt always keeps in mind long-term benefits of FTAs for India: Goyal

MCA revises thresholds for mergers and amalgamation under Competition Act

Krishnan said that another important element to the IndiaAI Mission is to prepare India-specific foundation models.
If we look at the kinds of foundation models that have been created globally, many of those are based on Western data. As a result, there are inherent biases and prejudices which they carry, which make it sometimes difficult for them to operate in the Indian environment, he said.
Recently, Google's AI tool Gemini earned sharp criticism from the government over its objectionable response and bias to a question on PM Narendra Modi. The company has apologised over the response of Gemini AI and conceded that the chatbot "may not always be reliable" in responding to certain prompts related to current events and political topics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Artificial intelligence government of India Cabinet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon