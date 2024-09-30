Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Govt extends export benefits under Rodtep scheme till September 2025

Govt extends export benefits under Rodtep scheme till September 2025

It added that the revised rates under the scheme are also notified for implementation with effect from October 10 this year, once the ICEGATE portal gets updated with new rates

With exporters grappling with tepid external demand and other disruption to trade, the Department of Commerce is pushing for an extension of two export-boosting schemes — Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (Rodtep) and Interest Equal

The rate of tax refund under the scheme ranges from 0.5 per cent to 4.3 per cent of the value of the product.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Monday extended benefits under the Rodtep scheme for exports made from domestic tariff area (DTA) units for one year till September 30, 2025.

The scheme for Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (Rodtep) provides for refund of taxes, duties and levies that are incurred by exporters in the process of manufacturing and distribution of goods and are not being reimbursed under any other mechanism at the centre, state, or local level.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It was launched in January 2021 and was there till September 30.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification that for Advance Authorisation (AA) holders, Export Oriented Units (EOUs) and Special Economic Zones (SEZs), the scheme is extended till December 31 this year.

 

"The Rodtep scheme is being extended for exports made from DTA units till September 30, 2025, and AA/EOU/SEZ units till December 31, 2024," it said.

It added that the revised rates under the scheme are also notified for implementation with effect from October 10 this year, once the ICEGATE portal gets updated with new rates.

More From This Section

hospital, ayushman, health

NABH sets digital healthcare standards, 100 hospitals certified so far

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Indian pharma companies set to see 9-11% growth in FY25, says Icra

Premiumhospitals health hospital bed

Rising demand sparks expansion of women, child care services by hospitals

cyber crime

Vi partners with Nokia to enhance network security against cyber threats

Telecommunications

Telecom service authorisation regime should retain contractual nature: COAI

ICEGATE registration is a pre-requisite for filing of all customs-related documents such as bill of entry, and shipping bills online.

In FY23, the scheme supported USD 450 billion worth of exports at the cost of Rs 13,020 crore. While in 2021-22, the scheme aided USD 421 billion in exports and cost Rs 12,100 crore.

The rate of tax refund under the scheme ranges from 0.5 per cent to 4.3 per cent of the value of the product.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumiPhone 16 series

Smartphones overtake diamonds in India's exports to US, shows data

Premiumtariff

Centre starts talks for retaliatory measures against EU steel tariff

export import trade

FIEO urges Centre to extend interest subvention scheme for 5 years

Premiumexports, wto

Enabling IGCRS rules for EOUs electronically to cut transaction costs

PremiumSteel industry, Iron and steel industry

Indian steel firms under pressure from rising imports, drop in exports

Topics : Trade exports export sector export subsidies Indian export subsidies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon