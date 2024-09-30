Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Vi partners with Nokia to enhance network security against cyber threats

Vi partners with Nokia to enhance network security against cyber threats

The telecom sector is a prime target for cyber threats due to the large amounts of sensitive data it stores, such as credit card details and social security numbers

cyber crime

Photo: Shutterstock

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has tapped Nokia NetGuard Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) to strengthen network security against rising cyber threats and security vulnerabilities for its consumer and enterprise customers. The deployment will initially cover Vodafone Idea’s 4G networks and eventually extend to the operator’s 5G network, Nokia said on Monday.

NetGuard EDR, a telco-specific threat detection suite, will provide Vi with real-time, automated monitoring to enable rapid detection and mitigation of endpoint-related security incidents. It will minimise security gaps, reduce the need for extensive testing, and optimise operational costs, while maintaining continuous service availability and performance of the protected endpoints across the entire operational technology (OT) network, Nokia said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 
The telecom sector is a prime target for cyber threats due to the large amounts of sensitive data it stores, such as credit card details and social security numbers. These include Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, which overwhelm networks with internet traffic to make them inoperable and deny service to legitimate users. Ransomware attacks exploit vulnerabilities in software products to upload ransomware to a company's servers, which can then spread to connected computers.

NetGuard EDR’s vendor-agnostic capabilities will integrate seamlessly with Vodafone Idea’s existing security tools and processes, strengthening the operator’s network security and furthering Vodafone Idea’s work in building a state-of-the-art Security Operations Centre.

“Vodafone Idea is fully committed to driving the next phase of network evolution, ensuring that our advanced solutions deliver both unmatched connectivity and security. As we embrace this journey with Nokia, we are focused on building networks that are resilient and capable of supporting the ever-growing demands, including heightened security risks, of digital transformation," Vi's chief technology officer (CTO) Jagbir Singh said.

Also Read

Premiumvodafone idea vi

Weak signals for Indus Towers after unfavourable SC verdict for Vi

Airtel

Airtel launches three new data plans, Check what is being offered

Vodafone Idea, CEO, Akshaya Moondra

Vodafone Idea begins fresh talks with govt on AGR dues: CEO Akshaya Moondra

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea soars 8% on Rs 30k-cr deal with Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung

PremiumJust a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea rings in $3.6 billion gear deal with global vendors

Topics : Nokia Vodafone Idea Cyber Attack Cyber fraud

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon