Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt bans manufacture, sale of 35 unapproved fixed-dose combination drugs

Govt bans manufacture, sale of 35 unapproved fixed-dose combination drugs

Fixed-dose combination drugs are those which contain a combination of two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in a fixed ratio

medicine

CDSCO has directed drug controllers of all states and Union territories to stop manufacture, sale and distribution of unapproved 35 fixed-dose combination drugs. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apex drugs regulatory body CDSCO has directed drug controllers of all states and Union territories to stop manufacture, sale and distribution of unapproved 35 fixed-dose combination drugs that include painkillers, nutrition supplements and anti-diabetics.

They have also been asked to review their approval process for such fixed dose combination drugs (FDC) and ensure strict compliance of the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and rules.

FDC drugs are those which contain a combination of two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in a fixed ratio.

The regulator issued the directions after it found that certain FDC drugs have been licensed for manufacture, sale, and distribution without prior evaluation of safety and efficacy, posing a serious risk to public health and safety.

 

In a communication sent on April 11, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr Rajeev Raghuvanshi referred to the letter issued by his office on January 2013 where concerns were raised regarding the grant of manufacturing licenses for sale of FDC drugs that fall under the definition of a "New Drug" in the country without due approval from DCGI.

Also Read

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, CDSCO (Photo: Vajiram and Ravi Website)

CDSCO brings new rules for drugs transfer from SEZ units to domestic mkt

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, CDSCO (Photo: Vajiram and Ravi Website)

CDSCO issues revised risk classification list for cardiovascular devices

capsules, pharma sector, pharma, medicine, drugs

Spurious batch of Telma H flagged, 103 other drugs fail CDSCO tests

PremiumMounjaro, ELI Lilly

Booster shot: Mounjaro may emerge as a sweet pill for Eli Lilly in India

PremiumAlkem labs, Alkem logo

Alkem Laboratories eyes bigger pie of diabetes, weightloss market

The same concern has been raised from time to time and multiple letters have been issued to the respective state licensing authorities that granted permission for manufacturing and marketing of unapproved FDCs. The most recent such letter was issued in February this year.

"It has come to the notice of this directorate that certain FDC drugs have been licensed for manufacture, sale, and distribution without prior evaluation of safety and efficacy as per the provision of NDCT Rules 2019 under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940. This poses a serious risk to public health and safety," the letter stated.

The approval of such unapproved FDCs compromises patient safety and may lead to adverse drug reactions, drug interactions, and other health hazards due to the absence of scientific validation, the letter underlined.

Upon issuance of show cause notices to the manufacturers, they have stated that these licenses were granted by the respective drug licensing authorities and have not violated any rules, it said.

This has resulted in a lack of uniform enforcement of the provision of NDCT Rules 2019 under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 across the country, the letter pointed out.

"In view of the above, all state and union territory drug controllers are requested to review their approval process for such FDCs and ensure strict compliance of the provisions of the act and rules," the letter said.

The letter also listed out 35 unapproved FDCs which were earlier licensed by state/ UT drug controllers for manufacture, sale, and distribution without evaluation of safety and efficacy by Central Drugs Standard Organisation (CDSCO) and later on cancelled by Drug Licensing Authorities (SLAs) or voluntarily surrendered by manufacturers following the issuance of show cause notices for reference.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kerela, Kerela Tourism

India's travel & tourism sector to grow 7% over next 10 years: WTTC

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Housing sales down 19% on high prices; supply drops 10% in 8 cities

Railway station, station

Rail sector revenue to grow 5% in FY26, wagon makers drive gains: Icra

PremiumStartups face I-T department heat over funding through Singapore

Startups face I-T department heat over funding through Singapore

Premiumluxury hotels India, exclusive hotel experiences, luxury travel India 2025, Leela Arq Udaipur, premium hotel amenities, high-end villas India, luxury getaways India, hotel loyalty programmes India, private villa stay India, curated travel experiences

Hotel companies in India bank on loyalty programmes to attract customers

Topics : CDSCO Medicines Drugs ban

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchWaqf Amendment Act hearing LIVELatest News LIVECBSE Board Result 2025DC vs RR Pitch ReportGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon