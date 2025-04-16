Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 11:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Housing sales down 19% on high prices; supply drops 10% in 8 cities

Housing sales down 19% on high prices; supply drops 10% in 8 cities

In its report 'Real Insight', PropTiger also mentioned that new supply dropped 10 per cent in the first quarter of the calendar year, as developers adjusted with the market situation

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Housing sales in Delhi-NCR fell 16 per cent to 8,477 units from 10,058 units.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Housing sales declined 19 per cent annually in January-March across eight major cities to 98,095 units on high prices and lower launches, according to PropTiger.

Real estate consultant PropTiger, which is part of REA India that also owns Housing.com, on Wednesday noted that rising property prices and slowing growth forced buyers to exercise caution.

In its report 'Real Insight', PropTiger also mentioned that new supply dropped 10 per cent in the first quarter of the calendar year, as developers adjusted with the market situation.

"The huge spike in prices had already started to show its adverse impact on sales. With a global trade war now bringing new uncertainty, it is only natural for buyers to adopt a cautious approach to investment, particularly in something so big as real estate," said Dhruv Agarwala, Group Chief Executive Officer, Housing.com and PropTiger.

 

As per the PropTiger data, housing sales in Ahmedabad fell 17 per cent to 10,730 units in January-March from 12,915 units in the year-ago period.

Also Read

Premiumrealty sector, real estate, housing

Rustomjee Group unveils 35,000 sft labour housing for 500 workers

Arkade developers

Arkade Developers gets redevelopment project in MMR with Rs 865 cr GDV

PremiumMAHESH MISRA, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), IMGC

State-run banks can do more for affordable housing: IMGC MD & CEO

Raymond

Raymond signs joint venture for ₹5,000 crore residential project in Mumbai

Premiumdharavi slum

Mhada allocates Rs 2,800 crore for redevelopment of Mumbai's BDD chawls

In Bengaluru, however, sales rose 13 per cent to 11,731 units from 10,381 units.

Chennai too saw an increase of 8 per cent in housing sales to 4,774 units from 4,427 units.

Bengaluru and Chennai were the only two cities which saw higher sales.

Housing sales in Delhi-NCR fell 16 per cent to 8,477 units from 10,058 units.

Hyderabad saw a 26 per cent decline in sales to 10,647 units from 14,298 units, while Kolkata witnessed a 1 per cent fall to 3,803 units from 3,857 units.

Housing sales in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) decreased 26 per cent to 30,705 units from 41,594 units.

In Pune, the sales of residential properties declined 25 per cent to 17,228 units during January-March 2025 from 23,112 units in the same period last year.

New supply declined 10 per cent to 93,144 units from 1,03,020 units during the period under review.

Delhi-NCR includes Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region includes Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane markets.

The data pertains only to primary (first sale) residential market and does not includes sales in secondary (re-sale) housing market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Railway station, station

Rail sector revenue to grow 5% in FY26, wagon makers drive gains: Icra

PremiumStartups face I-T department heat over funding through Singapore

Startups face I-T department heat over funding through Singapore

Premiumluxury hotels India, exclusive hotel experiences, luxury travel India 2025, Leela Arq Udaipur, premium hotel amenities, high-end villas India, luxury getaways India, hotel loyalty programmes India, private villa stay India, curated travel experiences

Hotel companies in India bank on loyalty programmes to attract customers

PremiumSaumya Singh Rathore, Co-founder, Winzo

Need central-level uniform regulation for gaming sector: Winzo Cofounder

PremiumONDC to help digital commerce grow fivefold by 2030: McKinsey & Company

ONDC to help digital commerce grow fivefold by 2030: McKinsey & Company

Topics : housing Real Estate Real estate firms affordable homes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather ForecastDC vs RR Pitch ReportGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon