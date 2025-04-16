Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SEA urges govt to lift ban on de-oiled rice bran exports to clear stock

Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) on Wednesday urged the government to lift the export ban on de-oiled rice bran to allow clearance of surplus stock.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

De-oiled rice bran is used as feed primarily for cattle and poultry.

"The ban has left processors struggling to dispose of de-oiled rice bran, forcing many to shut down operations or cut capacity - impacting both the rice milling industry and rice bran oil production," SEA said in a statement.

The government imposed the ban on July 28, 2023, and has extended it multiple times - most recently in February 2025, through September 30, 2025.

"We have urged the government to evaluate the wide-ranging economic, agricultural, and environmental benefits of lifting the ban," the Mumbai-based trade body said.

 

SEA argued that exporting surplus de-oiled rice bran would allow efficient clearance of stock, enable sustained processing, improve capacity utilization, maintain vegetable oil production, increase employment and foreign exchange earnings.

Over three decades, India has established strong export markets for de-oiled rice bran in Vietnam, Thailand, Bangladesh and other Asian nations. The ban has allowed competitors to step in, threatening India's position as a reliable supplier, SEA said.

The issue is particularly acute in eastern states like West Bengal and Odisha, major producers that lack developed local cattle feed industries. High freight costs make domestic transportation to high-demand regions uneconomical compared to exports.

The association noted that increased availability of Distillers Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) in animal feed has reduced domestic demand for de-oiled rice bran, further complicating disposal.

SEA has called on relevant ministries to urgently reconsider the export restrictions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

India rice exports Trade exports food export

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

