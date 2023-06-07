Govt launches initiative to leverage emerging technologies in power sector

The government has launched a 'Mission on Advanced and High-Impact Research (MAHIR)' with a view to leverage emerging technologies in the power sector and make the country a manufacturing hub.

The 'Mission on Advanced and High-Impact Research (MAHIR)' aims to facilitate indigenous research, development and demonstration of the latest and emerging technologies in the power sector, a power ministry statement said.

By identifying emerging technologies and taking them to the implementation stage, the mission seeks to leverage them as the main fuel for future economic growth and thus make India a manufacturing hub of the world, it stated.

The Ministry of Power and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy have jointly launched a national mission to quickly identify emerging technologies in the power sector and develop them indigenously, at scale, for deployment within and outside India.

An office memorandum to this effect has been issued today, it stated.

The mission will be funded by pooling financial resources of the Ministry of Power, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the Central Public Sector Enterprises under the two ministries. Any additional funding needed will be mobilized from government of India's budgetary resources.

Planned for an initial period of five years from 2023-24 to 2027-28, the mission will follow the technology life cycle approach of idea to product.

Union power and new & renewable energy minister R K Singh said in the statement that the mission will serve as a catalyst for national priorities such as achieving net zero emissions and promoting initiatives like 'make in India' and 'startup India'.

He said that it will also contribute towards achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The minister added: "In last nine years, the Indian power sector has transformed into a vibrant and a financially viable sector. Given that India is going to grow at more than 7 per cent in coming years, the electricity demand is going to increase at close to 10 per cent. In addition, India is aiming for energy transition following prime minister's vision of LiFE. This requires not only massive investment but also a transformational approach driven by research & innovation."



Power secretary Alok Kumar said that MAHIR will work towards industry-academia -government collaboration to create an ecosystem for innovation and translation of research in the power sector.

MAHIR will work with premier institutions such as IITs, IIMs, NITs, IISERs and universities on the one hand and public and private power sector startups and established industries with government acting as an enabler for creating an innovation ecosystem, the power secretary added.

The mission shall also fund pilot projects of technologies developed by Indian startups and facilitate their commercialisation through central public sector enterprises under both the ministries.

The startups will have to share the patent with the government of India/Central Power Research Institute.

The mission will also facilitate international collaboration for smooth exchange of know-how and technology transfer.

Besides, it will seek collaboration with the best laboratories of the world for joint development of technologies.