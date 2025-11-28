Friday, November 28, 2025 | 05:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Govt notifies 18 private agencies to fast track coal, lignite exploration

Govt notifies 18 private agencies to fast track coal, lignite exploration

New accreditations aim to cut delays, give allottees more choice and speed up coal and lignite mine development

The government said expanding the pool of prospecting agencies is aimed at accelerating exploration, improving flexibility for mine allottees and enabling quicker enhancement of coal and lignite production to meet rising energy requirements.

Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

The Ministry of Coal has notified 18 private agencies accredited by Quality Council of India–National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (QCI-NABET) as prospecting agencies to speed up exploration and early operationalisation of coal and lignite mines.
 
The notification, issued on 26 November under provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, allows coal block allottees to directly hire these entities for prospecting work.
 
According to the ministry, exploration and the preparation of geological reports are mandatory before a mine can be operationalised. Adding more authorised agencies is expected to save about six months previously spent on agencies obtaining prospecting licences.
   
The 18 notified agencies are Indian Mine Planners & Consultants, Matrix Mining Solutions, United Exploration India, Maheshwari Mining, Natural Resources Division–Tata Steel, Mining Associates Private Limited, Gemco Kati Exploration, South West Pinnacle Exploration, Geo Technical Mining Solutions, Novomine India, Surmine Consulting, Kartikay Exploration and Mining Services, Mining Tech Consultancy Services, Gems Projects, ReVal Consulting, GMMCO Technology Services, Synergy Geotech and APC Drilling & Construction.
 
First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

