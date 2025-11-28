Friday, November 28, 2025 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
StoneX to launch precious metals trading desk in India, expand hiring

The desk will mainly target Indian jewellers and extend services to scrap and recycling businesses, Greg Kallinikos, chief executive for Asia Pacific, said in an interview

Foreign portfolio investor exodus: Financial sector bears the brunt, FPI

StoneX will hire operations and compliance teams in Mumbai and Bengaluru, including anti-money laundering specialists, and plans to introduce financial derivatives in India over time | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Reuters
Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

US financial services firm StoneX Group will launch a precious metals trading desk in India in early 2026 and boost tech hiring by up to 20 per cent annually for the next three years, a top executive told Reuters.

The firm, which offers trading and execution services across commodities, securities and forex, has imported gold into India for two decades via Dubai and GIFT City, but the new desk marks its first local trading presence.

The desk will mainly target Indian jewellers and extend services to scrap and recycling businesses, Greg Kallinikos, chief executive for Asia Pacific, said in an interview on Thursday.

 

StoneX will hire operations and compliance teams in Mumbai and Bengaluru, including anti-money laundering specialists, and plans to introduce financial derivatives in India over time.

Asia Pacific currently contributes about 20 per cent of StoneX's profit, but India could rival the region's entire share within a decade once all services roll out, Kallinikos said.

StoneX operates global capability centres in Pune and Bengaluru with more than 600 staff handling functions such as software development and cybersecurity. Future hiring will focus on automation and an integrated trading application for bullion, commodities and equities.

The expansion reflects long-term plans rather than recent gains in gold and silver prices.

"We always had aspirations to come to India," Kallinikos said, noting the move was enabled by a broader tech footprint and deeper understanding of the local ecosystem.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 11:19 AM IST



