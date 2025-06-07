Saturday, June 07, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Govt raises financial limits to ease procurement for scientific research

Govt raises financial limits to ease procurement for scientific research

Govt revises GFR rules to double purchase limits and streamline procurement for research bodies, cutting delays in scientific innovation

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

In a move aimed at boosting scientific research, the government has revised financial thresholds for the purchase of scientific equipment and consumables across various research institutions, including those involved in defence.

Higher limits for direct and committee-based purchases

According to the amendments to the special provisions under the General Financial Rules (GFR), vice-chancellors and directors of research and development institutions can now procure scientific instruments and consumables worth up to ₹2 lakh without the need for quotations, double the earlier limit of ₹1 lakh.
 
Similarly, the financial ceiling for purchases made through a purchase committee has been raised from ₹10 lakh to ₹25 lakh. The threshold for procuring goods via the limited tender enquiry (LTE) or advertised tender enquiry method has also been increased from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore.
   
In addition, vice-chancellors and directors have now been authorised to approve global tender enquiries for research-related procurement of scientific equipment and consumables up to a value of ₹200 crore.

Simplified rules to benefit a wide range of institutions

Describing the changes as a "landmark step enabling ease of doing research", Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said in a post on X that the simplified GFR rules will minimise delays, promote institutional autonomy and flexibility, and help accelerate the pace of innovation.

The revised procurement norms will apply to departments such as science and technology, biotechnology, scientific and industrial research, atomic energy, space, earth sciences, and health research, including the Indian Council of Medical Research.
 
Institutions like the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), and its affiliated universities and institutes offering postgraduate and doctoral-level programmes under any ministry or department will also benefit from the relaxed rules.
 
(With agency inputs)
 

Topics : Ministry of Science and Technology Clean Science and Technology science research Research and development GFR

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

