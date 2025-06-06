RBI repo rate cut by 50 bps: Corporate borrowing likely to remain tepid

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to reduce the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.50 per cent will nudge credit growth, said industry insiders. However, they said corporate borrowing from traditional banks might take longer to pick up as alternative sources of funding continue to remain attractive.

They also said the 50-bp rate cut would weigh on banks’ net interest margins (NIMs), though this will be partially offset in the second half of FY26 by the 100 bps cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut that the RBI has said it will implement from September onwards.

“Apart from