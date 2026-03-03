Govt to make carbon trading compliance mandatory for steel sector

“We are going to start CCTS very soon. I cannot give a date. I am talking about making it mandatory for the steel sector,” the official said, asking not to be identified. He added that the government conducted a baseline survey covering about 70 steel units to assess current emission levels. However, authorities found issues with the initial survey and are rechecking parts of the data.

The CCTS was introduced under the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2022, which provides for the establishment of a domestic carbon market in India. The government notified the scheme's framework in 2023.

Carbon credit trading is a market-based system in which companies buy and sell credits that allow for a specified amount of greenhouse gas emissions. One credit typically equals one tonne of carbon dioxide (CO2) removed or avoided. Companies that emit less than their permitted limit can sell surplus credits, while those exceeding limits must purchase credits, thereby creating an incentive to reduce emissions.

The steel sector is among India’s most energy-intensive industries and plays a key role in the country’s industrial emissions profile, making it central to India’s broader decarbonisation strategy. The global average emissions intensity of steel production is around 1.91 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of crude steel, compared with 2.54 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of crude steel in India, according to the steel ministry.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) is developing emissions intensity targets for obligated entities under the Indian Carbon Market framework through the CCTS. Under the proposed trajectory, the average emissions intensity of steel production is targeted to decline from 2.54 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of crude steel in 2023–24 to 2.2 tonnes of CO2 per tonne by 2029–30.

Under the proposed framework, emission reduction targets are likely to be defined at the level of specific categories of plants, such as blast furnace-based units and electric arc furnaces, rather than applying a single benchmark across the sector. For implementation, the government is considering setting emission intensity benchmarks and requiring plants to reduce their levels to prescribed targets within a defined time period.

“For example, if a company's current carbon emission is 2.6 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of steel produced, it will have to reduce it to 2.3. The company will not get any incentive till 2.3,” the official said, illustrating how performance thresholds could work.

The scheme is expected to differentiate between types of production technologies, with varying emission standards depending on the production route. “Green steel is a very general type. We will have to micro it,” the official said, indicating that detailed plant-specific standards are being designed.