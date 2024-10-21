Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Govt to work on designing, manufacturing planes in India, says Naidu

Govt to work on designing, manufacturing planes in India, says Naidu

The Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill 2024, which was passed by the Lok Sabha in August, includes provisions to regulate the design and manufacturing of aircraft, supporting the Aatmanirbhar initiative

K Rammohan Naidu, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Kinjarapu RamMohan, Kinjarapu, Ram mohan

Naidu said the government will set up a special purpose vehicle to push ahead with plans. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government will work towards designing and manufacturing aircraft in India with the help of the industry players, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Monday.

The Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill 2024, which was passed by the Lok Sabha in August, includes provisions to regulate the design and manufacturing of aircraft, supporting the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We want to design and manufacture planes in India. We are taking help from HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd) and NAL (National Aerospace Laboratories) and other industry partners we have.

"In the foreseeable future, we want to also have a situation where we manufacture planes not for domestic demand only but also for the demand of the entire world... we are going to move towards it," the minister said.

 

State-owned HAL is already into manufacturing small civilian planes but on a smaller scale.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and Indian carriers have more than 1,200 planes on order.

More From This Section

real estate

Real estate remains most preferred asset class for investment: Report

Apparel-Exports

US buyers turn to India for apparel as Bangladesh faces growing concerns

Ashiana Housing

Housing sales in 30 major tier II cities down 13% in Jul-Sep: PropEquity

Sunil Mittal

Satellite 'magic bullet', offers chance to cover areas left out: Mittal

ICRA

Expect Indian apparel exporters to post 9-11% revenue growth in FY25: ICRA

The country is a key market for aircraft manufacturers - Boeing and Airbus.

Last month, Naidu said the government will set up a special purpose vehicle to push ahead with plans to start manufacturing commercial aircraft in India.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Boeing strike

Boeing presents new proposal before union in hopes of ending strike

American Airlines

Airline companies' stocks recover from failed summer surge to hit 2022 high

Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific unveils 'Aria Suite' to provide better in-flight experience

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

DGCA imposes penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Akasa Air for training lapses

Air India

10 social media handles suspended for issuing hoax bomb threat to airliners

Topics : airline industry Global airline industry manufacturing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon