DGCA imposes penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Akasa Air for training lapses

DGCA imposes penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Akasa Air for training lapses

"We acknowledge receipt of an order by the DGCA dated 17 October 2024. We are working closely with the regulator on this matter," an airline spokesperson said

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

The penalty has been imposed for certain training lapses. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Akasa Air for certain lapses in training of crew, according to sources.

"We acknowledge receipt of an order by the DGCA dated 17 October 2024. We are working closely with the regulator on this matter," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

The sources said the penalty has been imposed for certain training lapses.

"For us at Akasa Air, safety is of the utmost importance, and we are committed to pursuing the highest global standards of safety," the statement said.

 

Topics : Akasa Air DGCA airline industry

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

