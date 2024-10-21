Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Expect Indian apparel exporters to post 9-11% revenue growth in FY25: ICRA

Expect Indian apparel exporters to post 9-11% revenue growth in FY25: ICRA

With the revival in demand, ICRA said it expects the capex spending to increase in FY2025 and FY2026 and may stay in the range of 5-8 per cent of the turnover

ICRA

ICRA said the recent geo-political tensions in Bangladesh could result in capacity additions outside the country, including India | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian apparel exporters are expected to register a 9-11 per cent revenue expansion in FY25 aided primarily by gradual liquidation of retail inventory in key end markets and a shift in global sourcing to India, ratings agency ICRA on Monday.

The long-term prospects for Indian apparel exports are favourable, aided by enhanced product acceptance in end markets, evolving consumer trends and a boost from the government in the form of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, export incentives, the proposed free trade agreement with the UK and the EU, among others, ICRA said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

The expected growth this fiscal follows a tepid performance in FY24 when exports were affected because of high retail inventory, sluggish demand from the key end markets, supply chain issues, including the Red Sea crisis and heightened competition from neighbouring countries, it added.

With the revival in demand, ICRA said it expects the capex spending to increase in FY2025 and FY2026 and may stay in the range of 5-8 per cent of the turnover.

"After a marginal decline (down 2 per cent) in FY24, Indian apparel exporters are estimated to report a 9-11 per cent revenue growth in FY25, benefitting from de-risking strategy adopted by various customers and replenishment of retail inventory in key end markets, especially the US and the EU regions," ICRA Senior Vice President & Co-Group Head Corporate Ratings Srikumar Krishnamurthy said.

Nevertheless, he said challenges around demand uncertainty persist in a few key markets amid a subdued macroeconomic environment and geopolitical issues.

More From This Section

Realty, Real Estate

Institutional investment in real estate up 31% to $4.61 bn in Jan-Sep: Rpt

FMCG distributors

FMCG distributors write to CCI over unfair practices by quick commerce cos

PremiumInfinity Cars Worli

Luxe automakers on top gear to woo buyers in upscale lounge ambience

Premium5G technology

India's 5G speed drops amid soaring data consumption and need for spectrum

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

FPCE writes to govt seeking realty-specific rules for homebuyers' interest

"Despite the revenue growth, associated operating leverage benefits and softer raw material prices, the industry's operating margins are expected to contract by 30-50 bps on a YoY basis in FY25 with increasing labour costs, freight costs and rise in other operating expenses," Krishnamurthy added.

ICRA said the recent geo-political tensions in Bangladesh could result in capacity additions outside the country, including India.

Yet, availability of labour at competitive costs and preferential duty access, given its least developed country status for another two years on exports to the US and the EU help Bangladesh to remain competitive against most other developing countries, it added.

"Apart from the benefits to be derived from the fresh capacity additions under the PLI scheme, PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel scheme is expected to strengthen India's presence in the global apparel trade by providing scale benefits and strengthening the country's presence in the man-made fibre value chain," Srikumar said.

ICRA anticipates the culmination of these schemes to enable Indian apparel exporters to increase their share of the pie in the global apparel trade, he added.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

CRISIL gains 8% on 13% growth in Sept quarter net profit; Rs 15 dividend

ICRA

Combined capex of state govts to undershoot FY25 budget estimates: ICRA

vehicle scrap, car

1.1 mn old medium, heavy CVs offer good potential for scrappage: ICRA

Diageo, Beverages, Liquor, Alcohol

Indian alcoholic beverages to see up to 10% revenue growth in FY25: ICRA

Highway, Road

Domestic road logistics industry revenues likely to grow up to 9%: ICRA

Topics : ICRA Apparel export Apparel industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon