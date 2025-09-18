Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / HSBC chiefs meet PM Modi, pledge long-term support for India's growth

HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker and CEO Georges Elhedery met Prime Minister Modi this week, reaffirming commitment to India's growth and support for key national programmes

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

HSBC Group Chairman Mark Tucker and Group Chief Executive Officer Georges Elhedery met Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week, reaffirming the bank’s commitment to India’s economic transformation and global integration.
 
During the meeting, HSBC lauded India’s strong growth momentum and the government’s policy initiatives aimed at “bringing the world to India and India to the world.” The discussions also underscored HSBC’s support for key national programmes, including GIFT City, Digital India, Make in India and Startup India.
 
The engagement, the bank said, highlights its role as a long-term partner in India’s growth journey, with a focus on fostering innovation, sustainability and inclusive development.
 

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

